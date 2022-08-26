Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior
SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball. Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year. Superior...
York News-Times
Knights handle Wolverines in four sets
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights opened their volleyball season on the right foot, picking up a four-set victory over Wilber-Clatonia 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21. Senior Lily Otte led the Knights’ attack, hammering a team-high 10 kills. Marissa Endorf followed just behind her, as the junior whacked nine winners on 22 swings for a .318 hitting percentage. Together, the pair combined for 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 29 kills.
York News-Times
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
York News-Times
Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
York News-Times
Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings
YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.
York News-Times
York tennis rolls past Beatrice
BEATRICE – The York Dukes made quick work of Beatrice on Tuesday, dispatching the Orangemen with a 9-0 sweep. “I was very surprised by the results because Beatrice has a very solid team,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We really improved some things since our first outing. It's hard to single out anybody when the entire team played well.”
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. In a week full of standouts on the softball diamond, FCEMF’s Amy Lauby turned in about as strong a week in the circle as possible. The junior went a perfect 3-0 in her three outings, helping the Panthers to a 3-1 week. In a complete-game win over Fairbury, Lauby allowed six runs in seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. She added wins over Raymond Central and Southern/Diller-Odell to her resume and finished the week with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. At the plate, Lauby batted .300 for the week with a double and a pair of RBIs.
York News-Times
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
York News-Times
Catholic Daughters of York celebrate 100 years
YORK -- The Catholic Daughters of York celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with mass and festivities at St. Joseph Church. There were several activities including face paintings, a cornhole tournament, a balloon artist and a barbecue. Member Lorrain Grenfell said there were 250 people in attendance. “It was...
York News-Times
YNT staff navigates newsroom changes
Last week, the York News-Times officially began changing the way it sends its pages to the press. Instead of our copy editor Kerri Pankratz designing the pages herself like in the past, we now send all of our content to an in-house Lee design center. The design center then designs our pages and sends them off to the press in Grand Island to be printed.
York News-Times
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Presentation Contest winners at the York County Fair
YORK – The York County 4-H Presentation Contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Whit Quiring, York; Brooklyn Bauer, Henderson; Eloise Kavan, York; Dixie Hackenkamp, Stromsburg; Molly Hoffman, York. Junior Division Champion: Zander Martin, Benedict.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Just Melanie -- Boy, she deserves a break
It was 25-ish years ago when a younger me sat mystified at a county commissioner meeting, hardly understanding the language they spoke or the issues they were tackling. Wise Commissioner Bob Wolfe recognized my stupidity and gently nudged me as they prepared to convene as the Board of Equalization. “See...
York News-Times
Culinary Challenge winners at the York County Fair
YORK – The York County 4-H Culinary Challenge contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Whit Quiring, York; Traegan Bowman, York; Molly Hoffman, York; Eloise Kavan, York. Junior Division Champion: Eli Wollenburg, Waco. Reserve Champion:...
York News-Times
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest High School’s 54-year-old...
York News-Times
Shredder truck catches fire on Lincoln Avenue
The contents of a box truck carrying a large paper shredder caught fire Thursday afternoon, about 3 p.m., as it traveled down South Lincoln Avenue. Inside the truck was a large automated paper shredder – and a very large volume of shredded paper. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the side of the road, east and across the road from where the Cornerstone Technology Center is located. It appeared the shredder machine caught fire inside the box – and being surrounded by all the shredded paper didn’t help the situation. York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded and firefighters were using foam to extinguish the situation. The truck was eventually moved to Hitz Towing so the contents could be removed without passing traffic being a factor.
York News-Times
Adopt A Pet donation
Lara, Ana and Thea Franssen brought supplies to York Adopt A Pet for the dogs and cats. Lara celebrated her first birthday and her parents helped her collect donations for the shelter.
York News-Times
Arraignment held for man accused of strangling woman
YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this week for Travis Lowrey, 48, of York, who is accused of strangling and choking a woman outside a York residence until a neighbor ran across the street to help her. The matter was investigated by the York Police Department. According to the...
York News-Times
County to hold budget workshop with department heads
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be meeting with all the county’s department heads and elected officials Friday morning, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m., to discuss the 2022-23 budget. The workshop will be held in the commissioners' chambers on the main floor of the courthouse. This workshop...
