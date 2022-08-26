Read full article on original website
WECT
Juvenile pedestrian struck by car on Market St., Wilmington Police Department currently investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile was struck by a car on August 31 around 6:50 p.m. at the 3300 block of Market Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, units arrived to find the juvenile lying on the ground, and the driver of the vehicle that hit her was still at the scene.
wpde.com
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
WMBF
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call...
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WECT
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WECT
Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Friday night, August 26. Southport-man Terrell Pompey has been charged in connection to the stabbing. Southport police write that they responded to a report of a fight involving several people at 1000...
South Carolina Department of Transportation planning fix for crash-prone Myrtle Beach intersection
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has recognized the intersection of Highway 501 and Cannon Road as a dangerous one and has plans to redo the intersection to cut down on crashes. The plan is to build what’s known as a “reduced conflict intersection” — one that’s designed to reduce […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WECT
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
WECT
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a situation involving a train and a pedestrian at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
WECT
Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence on...
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WECT
Kelly man accused of stealing approx. 100 gallons of diesel fuel
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man is accused of stealing approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel in Columbus County. According to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Allen Robinson was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, and no operators license.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of water safety stations installed at beach accesses in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is installing “Water Safety Stations” at each of its public beach access locations, in an effort to prevent drowning through education and awareness. The town began installing the stations on Tuesday, and expects them to be in...
