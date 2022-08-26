ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Florida State football: Everything Mike Norvell said ahead of LSU showdown

Florida State has a chance to make a pretty big statement Sunday if it can go into New Orleans and knock off LSU in a primetime, Superdome showdown. Florida State should be in good shape if the Seminoles are able to recreate the dynamic rushing attack that they showcased in the 47-7 win over Duquesne in Week 0. Florida State totaled 406 yards on the ground and averaged 7.5 yards per carry in the season-opening romp.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU adds former four-star RB transfer Caziah Holmes to official roster

Florida State officially added former four-star running back Caziah Holmes to its roster. Holmes, who enrolled at FSU earlier this month, was practicing with the team on Tuesday according to a school spokesperson. He was officially added to the roster on Thursday, checking in at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds. Holmes comes to FSU after two seasons at Penn State in which he rushed for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns on 56 carries (4.5 YPC) while adding 37 receiving yards.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Five things we want to see from LSU football against Florida State

Gameday is nearly here to start the 2022 LSU season and a new tenure for this program moving forward. It's a first opportunity to look at how this team performs against another opponent, with many opinions likely to be drawn as a result. Entering Sunday night's game, there are several goals we want to see the Tigers accomplish against Florida State. Here are five that we view as a successful night if pulled off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell's contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell's original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university's associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines - Duke vs Temple

Duke Football is beginning the Elko Era on Friday night, but they're not the only team taking the field in Week One with a new coach. Temple will be ushering in new head coach Stan Drayton in their season opener as well, which prompted TheDevilsDen.com to reach out to Ryan Wallen from OwlsDaily.com to get the inside scoop on what to expect from Duke's first opponent of the year.
DURHAM, NC
