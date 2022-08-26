As a partner with the Department of Defense's Vietnam War Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Rochelle Chapter NSDAR had the opportunity to honor five Vietnam veterans from the Elgin Post 57 American Legion Riders with certificates of recognition and lapel pins. Any veteran who served in the US Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, is eligible for this recognition, regardless of location of service. Those holding certificates, shown with Rochelle chapter member Lydia Roberts (far right) are left-right: Burton "Bud" Schorr, US Army; Carol Fowler USMC; Tom Jackson, US Army; Tom Leitner, US Navy and John Clyde, US Army. The Rochelle Chapter is available to present this award of appreciation individually or in a group setting to any eligible veteran. Contact [email protected] for more information.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO