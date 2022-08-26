Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: Tarvestad nets singles win at Kaneland
MAPLE PARK — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team faced Kaneland on the road Tuesday, falling 4-1 to start the Interstate 8 Conference schedule. Senior Abby Tarvestad scored Rochelle's lone point in the match, defeating Kaneland's Annika Salchert 6-2 6-2 on the No. 2 singles court while Anelle Dominguez took down junior Elin Zheng 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 singles court. Rochelle will face DeKalb on the road Wednesday in nonconference action.
Boys Soccer: Rochelle offense explodes against Sandwich
ROCHELLE — There was little that could hold back the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team’s offense from a dominant performance on Wednesday, when six players found the net and two players recorded hat tricks in a decisive Interstate 8 Conference win over the Sandwich Indians. Junior forward Diego...
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs dominate DeKalb for road victory
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team swept all four doubles matches in a 6-1 nonconference win over DeKalb on Wednesday. Rochelle went 2-for-3 on the singles courts, with junior Elin Zheng defeating Aubree Judkins 6-1, 6-1 while senior Abby Tarvestad took down Amirah Shakir 6-3, 6-1. Ilanie Castorena beat Rochelle senior Sammy Sanford 6-1, 6-1 for DeKalb's lone point in the match.
Boys Soccer: Hubs start conference slate with shutout win
PLANO — Junior forward Diego Salazar has been an offensive catalyst for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team this season. The left-footed striker found the net twice on Monday, when the Hubs battled the Plano Reapers in search of their first Interstate 8 Conference win of the fall. Five...
Junior Tackle: Rochelle teams fall against DuPec
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Junior Tackle teams hosted DuPec at Helms Park on Saturday, with the seventh and eighth-graders suffering their first losses of the season while the sixth-graders received a forfeit and the fifth-graders won to remain undefeated at 3-0. The Rochelle eighth-graders battled hard but fell just short in a 22-16 loss to DuPec. The Junior Hubs (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the game, with Brody Bruns firing two touchdown passes including a 55-yard strike to Dylan Manning and an 8-yard connection to Mason Ludwig.
Cross Country: Ortiz leads Rochelle runners at Sycamore Invitational
MALTA — Senior Yuelma Ortiz brought home medalist honors for the Rochelle Township High School cross country program Tuesday evening, when the Hub and Lady Hub runners competed in the annual Sycamore Invitational held at the Kishwaukee College campus. Ortiz finished 28th out of 101 athletes to lead the...
Boys Soccer: Hubs finish fifth at Colin Smith Invitational
STILLMAN VALLEY — Back-to-back wins allowed the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team to finish fifth overall and claim the consolation bracket title at the Colin Smith Invitational. The Hubs kicked off the tournament on Friday, falling 8-5 against Genoa-Kingston to move into the consolation bracket. Sophomore forward Alberto Casillas...
Golf: Hubs land in 11th at Geneseo Invitational
SILVIS — The Rochelle Township High School varsity golf team competed at TPC Deere Run on Saturday for the Geneseo Invitational. The Hubs took 11th out of 12 teams with a 397 score. Senior Griffin Ohlinger led Rochelle with an 85 and freshman Ian Metzger carded 95. Seniors David...
4 locals graduated from NIU in August
DEKALB — Over 560 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August. Among the graduates were local students including Abigail Kerns (bachelor of science, nursing) of Creston, and Sandra Galvan (master of science, applied human development & family sciences: marriage and family therapy), Laura Lopez (bachelor of science, nursing) and Kyle Seebach (master of science, data analytics) all of Rochelle.
Wheatland Tube-Western Tube makes donation to sponsor RACF event
ROCHELLE — On Friday, Wheatland Tube-Western Tube, divisions of Zekelman Industries, presented a check for $7,500 to become a presenting sponsor of the Rochelle Area Community Foundation’s Planes, Trains & Automobiles event on Sept. 10. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 26-29
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 27 at 3:14 a.m. Christiaan D. Davis, 33, of Woodridge was arrested for domestic battery and transferred. On Aug. 26 at 8:33 a.m. Beatriz Duran-Contreras, 34, of Rochelle was cited for failure to reduce speed. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date.
Kiwanis Peanut Day set for Sept. 9-10
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is asking the community for its support during its upcoming annual Peanut Days. This year’s Peanut Days will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 at the post office downtown, Walgreens and Walmart. Golden K representatives will be set up taking any amount of donations from community members in exchange for a bag of Planters peanuts.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 26-29
OREGON — On Aug. 26 deputies arrested Tavaris Hunter Bell, 20, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. for driving while license revoked. Hunter Bell was arrested by deputies on Interstate 39 near Illinois Route 64 after being stopped for speeding. Hunter Bell was held in lieu of bond at the Ogle County Jail.
Rochelle Fire responded to semi trailer fire on Interstate 88 Tuesday
ROCHELLE — A semi trailer is a complete loss after a Tuesday afternoon fire on Interstate 88, Rochelle Fire Department Lt. Zach Prewett said. Rochelle Fire was called to the eastbound lane of Interstate 88 at mile marker 74 at 2:25 p.m. for a semi-truck and trailer fire with potential issues of a grass fire and hazardous materials, Prewett said. Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District departments in Steward and Flagg Center responded as well.
Vietnam veterans honored by Rochelle DAR
As a partner with the Department of Defense's Vietnam War Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Rochelle Chapter NSDAR had the opportunity to honor five Vietnam veterans from the Elgin Post 57 American Legion Riders with certificates of recognition and lapel pins. Any veteran who served in the US Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, is eligible for this recognition, regardless of location of service. Those holding certificates, shown with Rochelle chapter member Lydia Roberts (far right) are left-right: Burton "Bud" Schorr, US Army; Carol Fowler USMC; Tom Jackson, US Army; Tom Leitner, US Navy and John Clyde, US Army. The Rochelle Chapter is available to present this award of appreciation individually or in a group setting to any eligible veteran. Contact [email protected] for more information.
