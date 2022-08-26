Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Tracking showers through the Labor Day Weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Things are changing a bit as we begin the home stretch into the Holiday Weekend. Highs today are going to be similar to yesterday but what is changing is the shower chances throughout the day. They are higher for your Thursday, starting earlier in the day from what the latest guidance is suggesting. Scattered and isolated showers and storms are going to be a nuisance, increasing in numbers and size during the afternoon hours. Showers taper off during the overnight hours but hold on a good bit after sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.
KSLA
Tracking heat and humidity for Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! You didn’t think summer was over, did you?! Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s expected. Yes, it is close to the average for this time of year, but the feels-like temperature will reach 100 in some places, if not exceed it. Isolated showers are expected during the afternoon hours, these will be heat driven as per usual. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with the showers fading.
KSLA
Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.
KSLA
SBC Glo Fest being held at Louisiana Boardwalk
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Every month Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council has been co-hosting SBC Glo Fest, debuting light shows and festivities. This month’s Glo Fest is Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 540 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City. The event is debuting a new free light show being held on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge, produced by the Light It Up Artist Team and Caddo Parish students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Shreveport Dept. of Water & Sewerage says boil advisory to remain in place until damage repaired; 2 tanks repaired
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage provided an update following a system-wide boil advisory issued Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officials say a drone inspection was done on the elevated storage tanks. Small holes were found on the top of the structure, and the plates covering the tanks were damaged. Crews will be working around the clock to make repairs.
KSLA
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
KSLA
Caesars Sportsbook opens at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - More sports betting is now available in the ArkLaTex. Horseshoe Bossier City Casino & Hotel says they’ve officially opened its Caesars Sportsbook. On Wednesday night (Aug. 31), Horseshoe officials cut the ribbon on the new Sportsbook facility. They say it has several features for fans, including a VIP section, dining, and a full bar. Leaders with Caesars say they’re excited to expand their business across the Bayou State.
KSLA
Firefighters extinguish mattress fire at townhome community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe following an early morning fire at a townhome community in west Shreveport. Crews got the call just after 3:15 a.m. to the 5400 block of Financial Plaza to Centre Crossing condominiums regarding a mattress fire. Neighbors from other townhomes in the building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Allendale family hopes to motivate neighborhood through art
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family in the Allendale neighborhood is hoping to inspire their neighbors through art. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street, hoping people will stop, admire their art, and even join in!. The family also paints part of...
KSLA
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed veered off from his lane and crashed into a guard rail. At 1:01 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch bringing them to the scene of an accident on Youree Drive near Sand Beach Boulevard. When SPD arrived they learned a motorcycle left the southbound lane at a high rate of speed, impacting a guard rail and a ditch, killing an adult male rider.
KSLA
YMCA holding Commemorative Stair Climb in remembrance of 9/11
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To pay tribute to the 2,977 people that lost their lives on 9/11, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is holding a Commemorative Stair Climb. This is the fifth year the YMCA has hosted this all-day event. They are opening their doors to members and non-members. Everyone in the community is invited to strive to reach the goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number of steps that were in the World Trade Center.
q973radio.com
HUGE Concert Announcement for Shreveport-Bossier
UPDATE: In case you missed the announcement.. KANE BROWN IS COMING –> https://bit.ly/3RnuCJP. This is going to be an exciting week for music fans in Shreveport-Bossier. It’s no secret that we are blessed when it comes to the live music scene in our neck of the woods. Every single week, venues all across our area are filled with talented musicians putting on a show. Of course, these performers range from local talent to world-renowned mega-stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
LSU Health Shreveport doctor says COVID cases on rise again in NWLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana is starting to see a rise in COVID cases yet again. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, KSLA spoke with Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport, who broke down the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Queen is the head of viral genomics and surveillance.
KSLA
BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (BPFD) and Haughton Fire are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year’s FPW’s campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plain your escape, will work to educate everyone about...
KSLA
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with longtime Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown in Calif.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 31 Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon will take a one-way trip to Oakland, Calif. He has been chosen to lead the historic Evergreen Baptist Church there, but he leaves his footprint in Shreveport with the church he started 30 years ago: Praise Temple. Evergreen...
KSLA
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
KSLA
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is recognizing the actions of a city employee who was shot at a park in early August while trying to break up a fight. [RELATED: CITY WORKER WHO WAS SHOT IS GLAD TO BE ALIVE]. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chief Wayne Smith...
KSLA
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street. Nonprofit gives officers chance to save lives. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The simple packs contain hemostatic...
KSLA
18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Job Fair took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Eighteen different employers attended the event, searching for potential applicants. Participating businesses:. 1 Call Staffing. 90 Degree Benefits/IMA Insurance. Alliance Healthcare. Ayers Career. College Bank-Tec South. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brentwood...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
Comments / 0