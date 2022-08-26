SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Things are changing a bit as we begin the home stretch into the Holiday Weekend. Highs today are going to be similar to yesterday but what is changing is the shower chances throughout the day. They are higher for your Thursday, starting earlier in the day from what the latest guidance is suggesting. Scattered and isolated showers and storms are going to be a nuisance, increasing in numbers and size during the afternoon hours. Showers taper off during the overnight hours but hold on a good bit after sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO