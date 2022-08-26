Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Parent who prompted Mayport Elementary lockdown was mad he could not get both kids into Extended Day
Action News Jax is learning new details of what led up to Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School being placed on lockdown Monday morning after a parent reportedly made threats against the school. The parent was upset because he was trying to get his two children who attend the school into...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
News4Jax.com
Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
Jacksonville police: Body found in home under construction on the Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found in a home under construction on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The home is near the intersection of Danese and East 24th streets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police said the unidentified person did not live...
First Coast News
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
'If you don't live here, don't come here:' Town Center residents demand drivers stop using intersections for car stunts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Parkway and Shiloh Mill Boulevard to perform car stunts like donuts and drifting. It’s an issue that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on in recent months, but...
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
Local father, veteran killed during birthday celebration at Jacksonville Beach short-term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Army veteran, father, and entrepreneur was shot dead Thursday night just hours before his 32nd birthday. Friends identified the victim as Shawn Davis. “Shawn is the type of guy — if you’re stuck in the mud, he’s not going to throw a rope,...
getnews.info
Ministers from across the nation gather in Jacksonville, FL to learn how to minister in the Metaverse and Augmented Realities
JACKSONVILLE, FL – The prophets of the Seer’s House Sacred Holy Order of Seers and Prophets will gather in Jacksonville, FL October 12 – 15 , 2022 this year to get a grasp on the Metaverse and the impacts of Augmented realities. “It’s important to me that...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
Clay County hosts adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday, Clay County animal Service hosts am adoption event from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart in Orange County. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
