Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now on sale: Here are the best deals
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones a couple of weeks ago and offered buyers various preorder deals right after the launch event. Moreover, the Korean giant also unveiled new wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Series 5 smartwatches that also come in a larger Pro model and the brand new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out
Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
Phone Arena
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins
T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS・
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Best Buy Is In Trouble
Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
hypebeast.com
Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales
Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (and pen) has a rare deal today
Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.
The 15 Best Labor Day TV Sales of 2022: Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, more
All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. We’re in Labor Day 2022 mode, which means two things: (1) we’re honoring the contributions and achievements of...
NFL・
