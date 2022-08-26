Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today
It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Digital Trends
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in the HP Labor Day sale
One of the best laptop deals for someone looking for a sleek yet versatile laptop is the HP Pavilion x360 at HP right now. As part of HP’s Labor Day sale, the HP Pavilion x360 is down to $550, meaning a chunky $200 discount off the usual price of $750. The laptop looks great while offering some useful features that mean this is an ideal system for anyone working from home or that needs a cool laptop to take between classes. Buy it now before the deal ends, or read on to see why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Save $590 on this Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3070
For anyone looking for a great gaming desktop, we’ve just spotted one of the best gaming PC deals around. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i for $1,650, saving you $590 off the usual price of $2,240. While still expensive for some people, this is a great time to buy a high-end gaming desktop like this one. You get to enjoy high-quality gaming for a long time to come with plenty of savings to be had today. That saving might even be good to tie in with the gaming monitor deals going on, so you get the ultimate gaming setup for less. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Digital Trends
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (and pen) has a rare deal today
Mobile computing has become a staple for working on the go, and there are a lot of great tablet deals available for anyone looking to size down their computing tools. One of the best taking place right now is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a super-capable device that doesn’t often see a discount. Today you can grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for just $950, which is an impressive $150 discount from its regular price of $1,100. Included with your purchase is a free Samsung S-Pen stylus, three free months of YouTube Premium, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today
If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G packs a 120Hz display and a huge battery for $300
Just over a week ago, Samsung introduced a 5G version of the budget Galaxy A23 smartphone in Taiwan. The company has now decided to bring it to the U.S. with an attractive asking price of $300 for an unlocked unit. Contents. To recall, the LTE version the Galaxy A23 has...
Digital Trends
Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal
Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
Digital Trends
Intel has a plan for how to beat Nvidia with Arc Alchemist
Intel has revealed that it plans to compete against, and beat, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with its upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards. However, it knows that in terms of performance, the best it can hope for is trading blows in some games. Contents. To combat Nvidia and AMD, Intel...
Digital Trends
The best tech of IFA 2022: AR glasses, killer gaming monitors, and more
IFA 2022 hasn’t exactly been a barnburner. The annual tech conference, which takes place in Berlin, is usually host to a bevy of tech announcements and acts as a mid-year launching pad for products coming out for the holiday season later in the year. This year, while smaller, was...
Digital Trends
The reported first photo of the RTX 4080 Founders Edition appears online
A recent leak might give a first look at the Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card ahead of its potential launch later this month. The leak came by way of the Twitter user, @KittyYYuko, who shared an image of a never before seen graphics card with packaging that reads “RTX 4080.” By its looks, the graphics card features a triple-slot heatsink design and a frame resembling an RTX 3090 rather than an RTX 3080, as noted by Overclock3d.
Digital Trends
Everything you need to upgrade to Ryzen 7000
AMD finally launched its Ryzen 7000 platform, and it brings a ton of changes to the Zen architecture that AMD has been using for over six years. The company took to the stage to launch Ryzen 7000 in late August, revealing just how much is changing this generation. And there’s...
Digital Trends
Why AMD’s Ryzen 7000 price cuts are so important
AMD has officially pulled back the curtain on its Ryzen 7000 CPUs, and among all of the specs and projected performance lies an interesting change: pricing. If AMD’s claims are true, Ryzen 7000 should be a massive win for performance, outpacing even Intel’s Core i9-12900K across the product stack. Despite that, some of the new processors come with price decreases, which is not what we normally see.
