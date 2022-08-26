MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Monday night a Bibb County Deputy responded to a call on Courtland Avenue when things took a deadly turn just down the street. According to an incident report, a man and woman came running down the street, screaming for help. While holding the baby of their roommate, they told the deputy to come quickly because his mother was badly hurt.

