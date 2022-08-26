Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident
UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
MISSING: Bibb investigators looking for man not seen, heard from since April 2022
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who's been missing since spring of this year. The sheriff's office states that a friend of 47-year-old Freddie DeWayne King last saw him on April 15, 2022. Ten days later, on April 25, 2022, Bibb County patrol deputies...
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
Report: Infant in bedroom as mom stabbed to death in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Monday night a Bibb County Deputy responded to a call on Courtland Avenue when things took a deadly turn just down the street. According to an incident report, a man and woman came running down the street, screaming for help. While holding the baby of their roommate, they told the deputy to come quickly because his mother was badly hurt.
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
Man sentenced to 25 years in Houston County child molestation case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who pled guilty to aggravated child molestation in Houston County will spend the next 25 years in prison. A release from District Attorney William Kendall's Office states that 40-year-old Jonathan Allen Bennett pled guilty on August 31. After Bennett is released from prison,...
Man arrested early Thursday for attempting to steal catalytic converters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest was made early Thursday morning after a call came in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in response to loud sawing noises heard near the Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Poplar Street. The BCSO says 34-year-old Trent...
Have you seen missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe?
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking for your help finding a missing woman. 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by her family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday. She's about five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. According to her family, she...
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
One killed in overnight wreck near downtown Macon
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 12:26 am. It was reported that a...
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to over a decade in Peach County meth case
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Metro Atlanta resident who was arrested for supplying meth to Peach County has been sentenced. Victor Penaloza Sanchez of Cartersville has been sentenced to serve 150 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. “Methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities in our...
UPDATE: Fatal accident on MLK and Pine Street leaves woman dead
12:50PM – UPDATE: The female driver of the Kia, 62-year-old Angela Dawn White, was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling on Martin Luther King Blvd, and started to slow down for traffic– a Kia Soul was being driven behind the Nissan, and didn’t slow down. The Kia crashed into the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to roll over.
