ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident

UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
wgxa.tv

Report: Infant in bedroom as mom stabbed to death in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Monday night a Bibb County Deputy responded to a call on Courtland Avenue when things took a deadly turn just down the street. According to an incident report, a man and woman came running down the street, screaming for help. While holding the baby of their roommate, they told the deputy to come quickly because his mother was badly hurt.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Warner Robins Police
wgxa.tv

Man sentenced to 25 years in Houston County child molestation case

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who pled guilty to aggravated child molestation in Houston County will spend the next 25 years in prison. A release from District Attorney William Kendall's Office states that 40-year-old Jonathan Allen Bennett pled guilty on August 31. After Bennett is released from prison,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Have you seen missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe?

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking for your help finding a missing woman. 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by her family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday. She's about five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. According to her family, she...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One killed in overnight wreck near downtown Macon

MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 12:26 am. It was reported that a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Metro Atlanta man sentenced to over a decade in Peach County meth case

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Metro Atlanta resident who was arrested for supplying meth to Peach County has been sentenced. Victor Penaloza Sanchez of Cartersville has been sentenced to serve 150 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. “Methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities in our...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Fatal accident on MLK and Pine Street leaves woman dead

12:50PM – UPDATE: The female driver of the Kia, 62-year-old Angela Dawn White, was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling on Martin Luther King Blvd, and started to slow down for traffic– a Kia Soul was being driven behind the Nissan, and didn’t slow down. The Kia crashed into the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to roll over.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy