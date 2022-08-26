ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The toll of opioids to go on display at Heritage Port

By Colin Roose
 6 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all heard about the tens of thousands of overdose deaths every year.

But it’s easy to forget all the individual stories of pain and humanity behind that number.

Voices of Hope will be an interactive presentation at Heritage Port next week.

The YWCA calls it a human library, where attendees can talk with speakers who tell the story of those who died.

Many of them knew the person whose life they will be recounting.

Their goal is to make the event more than just one of mourning.

This past year alone it was 107,000 people. And the day is to celebrate those individuals, to put names and faces to them, to tell their story and to build an awareness, to lessen the stigma involved.

Laura Albertini-Weigel, WIND Program Director

Voices of Hope will take place the same day as International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31st, and just before Recovery Month in September.

Come hear about the lives they touched next Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

