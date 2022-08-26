Read full article on original website
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke set for televised debate, hosted by Nexstar
HARLINGEN, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. O’Rourke announced Thursday he accepted an invitation, nearly a month after Abbott accepted an...
NEAL’S POV: Now we all have student debt
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. I awoke to a funny meme from a friend of mine saying “Congratulations if you had no student debt. You do now.”. My opinion… President Biden’s polls are down. This aims at the young persons vote....
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
