Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at apartment complex in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police said. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road at the Crystal Springs...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for suspects accused of firing shots at officers in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search for a group of males possibly in their late teens to early 20′s is currently underway after officers with the Houston Police Department said one of them shot at police following an incident at a bar in southwest Houston Thursday. Police responded to reports...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for committing at least 3 robberies in one day in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in north Houston. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Houston police said a man walked into a food truck located in the 5700 block of Antoine and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the cash register.
'I really miss him': Family heartbroken over shooting death of Pct. 3 deputy constable
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When the family of Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin celebrated his birthday Friday night, they never imagined he wouldn't live to see another one. Investigators said Ursin was off duty Sunday evening when he was shot and killed while driving down Madera Run Parkway...
Click2Houston.com
Child dies at hospital after wandering off, falling into pond in SW Harris County, Sheriff Gonzalez says
HOUSTON – A child has died a day after falling into a pond in southwest Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive. Upon arrival, deputies learned...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot with rifle during drive-by while sleeping in apartment in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting a woman with a rifle during a drive-by in southwest Houston Wednesday. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 5800 Dashwood Dr. around 1:52 a.m. When officers...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shoots, kills man accused of banging on co-worker’s window, trying to attack her at business in Pasadena, police say
PASADENA, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said a woman shot and killed a man who was banging on her co-worker’s car window and crashed into other vehicles while at a business in Pasadena Wednesday. Officers with the Pasadena Police Department received a call about a...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man his mother was dating during argument at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department. Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
Click2Houston.com
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
