cbs17
1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh; northbound lanes closed, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. Northbound lanes on Falls of Neuse Road are closed and drivers...
cbs17
Crash takes down power lines, closes Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed power lines closed a Raleigh street early Thursday morning, just before 5 a.m. This happened on St. Mary’s Street between Wade Avenue and West Peace Street. As of 12 p.m., the street remains closed with crews working to restore power. Stay with CBS...
cbs17
US 1 near I-440 reopens in Cary after injury crash; 2-mile traffic back-up remains
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash with injuries closed nearly all southbound U.S. 1 lanes near Cary for about an hour Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. along U.S. 1 near Interstate 440, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The...
cbs17
Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
WRAL
Crash brings down power pole in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Reporter: Brett Knese.
cbs17
Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
cbs17
Wilson Hardees’ drive-thru reopens after 2 die in crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Significant damage was left behind after an SUV drove into a Wilson Hardee’s, killing two brothers on Aug. 14. As of Wednesday, the Hardee’s is serving customers once again but only by drive-thru. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the drive-thru reopened last...
cbs17
‘Not a dog you hit, that was a human being’: NC 12-year-old suffering serious injuries after hit-and-run
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old boy in Moore County is fighting for his life at UNC Medical Center after a hit-and-run accident. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a car struck Tyler Mabe, 12, while he was walking along Spies Road Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. Tyler was...
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
cbs17
What to know: When you need to stop for a school bus
Chapel Hill, N.C. (WNCN) – The new school year has kicked off and drivers are being asked to be more aware of increased pedestrian and bus traffic. Law enforcement officers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are urging drivers to be patient on the roads and follow the law, including stopping for school buses when lights are flashing.
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
cbs17
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
Victim identified in fatal Durham shooting. Police are now looking for suspect’s car.
Durham police say they are searching for a metallic gray sedan believed to be the the suspect’s car.
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
cbs17
Garner crash on I-40 backs up traffic for about 8 miles, lane reopened
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-40 near US-70 by Garner. NCDOT said the right shoulder was closed near Exit 306 to US-70. It reopened after 2:30 p.m. NCDOT’s map showed traffic was backed up about eight miles. The...
cbs17
Raleigh pool supply business destroyed in fire, officials monitoring hot spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh business was destroyed in a fire late Monday night, according to city officials. This happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a pool supply business in the 6300 block of J Richards Drive. The business was closed when the fire started, officials said,...
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
