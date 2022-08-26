Read full article on original website
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Food, Fun and Your Stevie Nicks Music Favorites with the Ladies That Rock Concert!
Stevie Nicks fans you can get your fix with an upcoming night of music with Ladies That Rock! Emily visited The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill in Lynchburg to learn more.
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
Roanoke organization receive $550k from the U.S. DOJ to combat gun violence in the city
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) three unique grants aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in Roanoke. Combined, the grants total $550,000. “This funding is meaningful for our...
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
Shelter-in-place lifted at Blacksburg High School after report of gun hidden on campus
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A report of a gun hidden on campus prompted a shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School on Thursday. An anonymous tipper made the report, and after an investigation of the situation, the building was put on a shelter-in-place while canines swept the school. There was no...
I-81 tractor trailer crash in Roanoke County causes traffic delays
Traffic is slowed in Roanoke County after a crash on Interstate 81 closed the north right lane. Traffic cams show traffic still progressing slowly through the area of the tractor trailer crash.
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
Lynchburg Social Services shares update from VDSS on P-EBT benefits
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is new information on the hundreds of dollars that many families claim they haven't received through their P-EBT benefits. April Watson, deputy director of social services for the City of Lynchburg said they received an update from the Virginia Department of Social Services. Watson...
Resurfacing project will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville said a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound lanes on South Boston Road between the city limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times.
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
Second shipment of Envigo beagles to LHS all adopted in less than 7 days
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The entire second shipment of beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society got from Envigo Labs has been adopted. That brings the total number of beagles adopted to over 40, the humane society said. They had just gotten a second shipment from the lab last week,...
Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
Students have not received P-EBT benefits due to VDSS delay: Lynchburg Social Services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks across the state have been shorted out of hundreds of dollars to spend on food this week. “We recognize that people are incredibly frustrated and we hope that this is handled very quickly for them,” said April Watson, Deputy Director of Social Services.
Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
