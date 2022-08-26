ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Social Services shares update from VDSS on P-EBT benefits

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is new information on the hundreds of dollars that many families claim they haven't received through their P-EBT benefits. April Watson, deputy director of social services for the City of Lynchburg said they received an update from the Virginia Department of Social Services. Watson...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Resurfacing project will cause delays on South Boston Road

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville said a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound lanes on South Boston Road between the city limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

