ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Man arrested for placing hidden camera in Sanibel beach bathroom

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pQQf_0hWvakeT00

SANIBEL Fla. – A New Hampshire man has been arrested and it was revealed he placed a hidden camera inside a family bathroom at a popular Sanibel beach.

On July 28th, Sanibel Public Works Department employees noticed a new fire alarm device that had been installed inside the family restroom at Bowman’s Beach Park. The Sanibel Police Department was notified after it was determined the device wasn’t installed by the Public Works Department.

An investigation on the device revealed it was not a fire alarm, but contained a video recording device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhmmd_0hWvakeT00

Through the investigation, authorities were able to determine that the device was installed by Dana Alan Caruso, 58, of New Hampshire. An arrest warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Caruso was tracked down in Chicago’s O’Hare Airport where he would be apprehended by law enforcement officers on August 19th.. He has been charged with several felony and misdemeanors.

“The suspect was thought to be moving through various communities in Florida, and our Detective was working through the leads quickly with the help of the State Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff,” said Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton. “We had to stay focused on the investigation until he was apprehended.”

Several beach patrons were recorded while using the family restroom on July 28th. Sanibel Police are asking residents and patrons who may have used the family restroom to contact them by calling 239-472-3111.

The Sanibel Police Department alerted other law enforcement agencies in the area so restrooms and changing areas in other jurisdictions could be inspected for similar devices.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sanibel, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Camera#Beach Park#O Hare Airport#Sanibel Fla#The Lee County Sheriff#Sanibel Police
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy