Man arrested for placing hidden camera in Sanibel beach bathroom

SANIBEL Fla. – A New Hampshire man has been arrested and it was revealed he placed a hidden camera inside a family bathroom at a popular Sanibel beach.

On July 28th, Sanibel Public Works Department employees noticed a new fire alarm device that had been installed inside the family restroom at Bowman’s Beach Park. The Sanibel Police Department was notified after it was determined the device wasn’t installed by the Public Works Department.

An investigation on the device revealed it was not a fire alarm, but contained a video recording device.

Through the investigation, authorities were able to determine that the device was installed by Dana Alan Caruso, 58, of New Hampshire. An arrest warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Caruso was tracked down in Chicago’s O’Hare Airport where he would be apprehended by law enforcement officers on August 19th.. He has been charged with several felony and misdemeanors.

“The suspect was thought to be moving through various communities in Florida, and our Detective was working through the leads quickly with the help of the State Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff,” said Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton. “We had to stay focused on the investigation until he was apprehended.”

Several beach patrons were recorded while using the family restroom on July 28th. Sanibel Police are asking residents and patrons who may have used the family restroom to contact them by calling 239-472-3111.

The Sanibel Police Department alerted other law enforcement agencies in the area so restrooms and changing areas in other jurisdictions could be inspected for similar devices.