news9.com
Former Cabinet Secretary Files Suit Against State
Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state. The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
news9.com
Links Mentioned On Sept. 1, 2022
Links Mentioned On Sept. 1, 2022. Did you know you can sign up for text/email election reminders and more through the Oklahoma State Election Board? Get trusted information from Oklahoma's Election Connection. To sign up, click here.
news9.com
OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher
The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate. "There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said. The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her...
news9.com
Oklahoma Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration For Requiring COVID Vaccines For Navy Personnel
Oklahoma has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines for Navy personnel. 21 other attorneys general also express their support for a group of navy seals who object the vaccines on religious grounds. In a statement, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says the Navy is canceling...
news9.com
Oklahoma Appeals Court Reinstates Murder Conviction Of Netflix's 'The Innocent Man'
An Oklahoma prisoner whose case was made famous by a Netflix documentary will remain behind bars. Tommy Ward, featured in the series “The Innocent Man,” was expected to walk free after a district court overturned his murder conviction last year. In December, a Pontotoc County judge threw out...
news9.com
Oklahoma Doctors Discuss The Future Of COVID-19 In Oklahoma
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which is a group of doctors from around the state that discuss COVID-19, is outlining what the future of the virus could look like and what steps need to be taken as Oklahomans move forward. Doctors say positive cases are still happening. This summer, subvariants of...
news9.com
California Lawmakers OK Bills Aimed At Content Regulation, Child Safety In Social Media
California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide...
news9.com
Minnesota Nurses To Strike As They Demand Better Work Conditions
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month because they say their employers have ignored demands for a new union contract. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. September 12 and end at 7 a.m. September 15, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said during a press conference Thursday. About 15,000 nurses plan to stop working in what is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.
news9.com
California Wildfires Force Evacuations Amid Heat Wave
California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The fast-moving Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County had burned 4,625 acres of hills as of Wednesday night. The...
