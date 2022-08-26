ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cabinet Secretary Files Suit Against State

Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state. The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
Links Mentioned On Sept. 1, 2022

Links Mentioned On Sept. 1, 2022. Did you know you can sign up for text/email election reminders and more through the Oklahoma State Election Board? Get trusted information from Oklahoma's Election Connection. To sign up, click here.
OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher

The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate. "There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said. The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her...
Oklahoma Doctors Discuss The Future Of COVID-19 In Oklahoma

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which is a group of doctors from around the state that discuss COVID-19, is outlining what the future of the virus could look like and what steps need to be taken as Oklahomans move forward. Doctors say positive cases are still happening. This summer, subvariants of...
Minnesota Nurses To Strike As They Demand Better Work Conditions

Thousands of Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month because they say their employers have ignored demands for a new union contract. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. September 12 and end at 7 a.m. September 15, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said during a press conference Thursday. About 15,000 nurses plan to stop working in what is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.
California Wildfires Force Evacuations Amid Heat Wave

California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The fast-moving Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County had burned 4,625 acres of hills as of Wednesday night. The...
