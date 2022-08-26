Read full article on original website
280living.com
Vinson honored for tenure with SCS
Superintendent Lewis Brooks honored longtime Shelby County Schools employee Cindy Vinson upon her retirement. During the July 28 Shelby County Board of Education meeting, Brooks said it was a special night as he recognized an outstanding employee for the school district. Vinson worked for Shelby County Schools for 25 years...
280living.com
Superintendent: School year off to good start
The 2022-23 school year got off to a good start, Shelby County Superintendent Lewis Brooks told the Shelby County Board of Education at its August meeting, which happened to fall on the first day of school. “I started my day at Helena Middle School and have been to four middle...
etxview.com
CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program
Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
280living.com
New faces on the board: Brian Boatman and Amber Polk to join SCBOE
When Amber Polk and Brian Boatman met each other in a grassroots group, they found out they had a lot in common. Both parents in the Shelby County School system, they soon learned they had the same agenda and wanted the same things for the schools. After some discussions, they decided to combine their efforts and run for the two open spots on the Shelby County Board of Education in the June 2022 election.
280living.com
Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
280living.com
Vineyard Family Services receives $25,000 grant for new Family Resource Center
Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama (VFS) received a $25,000.00 grant on May 19, 2022. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham endowed the grant in support of the future technology library, infrastructure support, and logistical capacity-building for the VFS’ Family Resource Center. Vineyard Family Services (VFS) is a faith-based...
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
wvtm13.com
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
280living.com
2 Hoover high school lacrosse players become first to go to D1 schools
When they first started playing lacrosse in the fourth and fifth grades, Hoover teenagers Alexandra Burst and Kaitlyn Bellanca immediately fell in love with the game. They met when they played together in middle school and noticed they both had a stronger passion for lacrosse than the other girls on the team, which the pair believes is still the case today.
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
280living.com
Business Happenings - September 2022
Sono Bello is now open at The Summit. The company offers laser liposuction and body contouring. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a new location in the Cahaba Market strip center at 5413 U.S. 280 on Aug. 10. The franchise owners are Kimberly and Angelo Crowell. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
280living.com
Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Chamber accepting nominations for tourism and recreation all-star awards
There’s still time to send in nominations for the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation Awards. The deadline is Sept. 9 and nominations are open to the public. This year's program will be co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber to recognize the best of the best for their daily contributions to Shelby County tourism and recreation.
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
