When Amber Polk and Brian Boatman met each other in a grassroots group, they found out they had a lot in common. Both parents in the Shelby County School system, they soon learned they had the same agenda and wanted the same things for the schools. After some discussions, they decided to combine their efforts and run for the two open spots on the Shelby County Board of Education in the June 2022 election.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO