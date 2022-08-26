Montgomery County Sheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood in Conroe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Cruelty to Animals
On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in The Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
fox26houston.com
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man, 29, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive fire sparked by lightning after striking 25,000-gallon tank in Tomball
Firefighters said there were no properties damaged and there were no reported injuries.
Deputy constable killed while picking up food for his family in Atascocita area, Precinct 3 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton. “It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of...
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. father fatally shot son who allegedly assaulted mom and hit her with bottle
A father shot and killed his 24-year-old son who had reportedly assaulted his mother at a home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies and EMS responded to the 21700 block of Rhodes Road around 2 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old man with...
hellowoodlands.com
Boots vs. Badges Softball Game is a Hit for All Ages
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In honor of National Night Out, residents are invited to join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. to cheer on their favorite local public safety personnel in a fun-filled evening for the annual Boots vs. Badges softball game at McCullough Junior High School’s Scotland Yard.
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer
Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking in at 2:19 a.m. and stealing electronics totaling up to $20,145.75.
hellowoodlands.com
Township Community Safety Expo Event set for October 15, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township will hold the National Night Out Community Safety Expo on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77381. This free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and is an excellent event for all ages.
Man in suspicious car attempting to solicit girls near Dueitt Middle School, Spring ISD police say
Officials have identified the vehicle and no other incidents have been reported pertaining to the car, but are warning people to be aware of their surroundings.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
fox26houston.com
2 people hit by car, 1 killed while pushing vehicle off main lanes in Hockley
HOCKLEY, Texas - Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.
Comments / 0