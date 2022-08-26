Montgomery County Sheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood in Conroe

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO