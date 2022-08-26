ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 6 days ago
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the assistance of the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, who also responded to the scene.

Detectives interviewed the two children, ages 7 and 10, and learned that an adult female approached them as they were walking home from Sunset Lanes, located at 2330 17th St, Portsmouth. The 10-year-old was holding the 7-year-old’s hand as they were walking and their mother was watching for their return from her home nearby.

The children reported as they were walking they observed an adult female bent over with her hands on her knees trying to get their attention. The female was doing some type of hand gesture and approached the 7-year-old and patted his pants’ pockets. The female then grabbed the 7-year-old by the arm and tried to walk away with him while telling him, “I won’t hurt you.” The 10-year-old, who was still holding the 7-year-old’s hand, began pulling hard trying to free himself from the woman’s grasp. The 10-year-old was successfully able to free himself and the two ran as fast as they could back to the bowling alley to get help.

Detectives noted the two children were visibly upset and shaken by what they experienced.

Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department were able to locate the suspect walking away from the scene. The suspect was detained without incident.

Arrested was Rachael Anne Enriquez, age 52, of 4237 Cedar St, New Boston, Ohio. Enriquez has been charged with one count of Kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree, and Probation Violation, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

Enriquez is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond. She appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated the quick arrest was the result of the joint effort between the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated this is an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-354-7338.

Portsmouth, OH
