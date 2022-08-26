ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima Memorial to open renovated patient entrance Monday

By Mackenzi Klemann
 6 days ago
Lima Memorial Health System’s renovated patient drop-off area, formerly the hospital’s main entrance, will open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. Photos by Mackenzi Klemann | The Lima News

LIMA — A $30 million expansion project at Lima Memorial Health System, which saw the construction of a new medical center in Wapakoneta, a new outpatient diagnostic center and a reimagined inpatient rehabilitation area, is almost complete.

On Monday, the health system will unveil the final part of that project when it reopens the welcome center on its main campus, which will formally open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday.

The welcome center, or main entrance, has been upgraded to include a protective canopy in the patient drop-off area, a second ground-level entrance, a Biggby Coffee shop and a modernized gift shop.

The $30 million expansion started in 2019 to improve access within the health system’s main campus and the community.

Lima Memorial has added a 20,000 square-foot outpatient diagnostic and imaging center, a 16,000 square-foot cardiac center, a remodeled inpatient rehabilitation unit and a medical center in Wapakoneta, which offers walk-in, family and pediatric care, since the expansion started in 2019.

The health system should finish construction at the welcome center this weekend.

Starting Monday, patients and visitors should use the west entrance off of Shawnee Street rather than use Dewey Avenue, where visitors were redirected during construction.

