Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, Aug. 29, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,403,028. Actual case numbers are believed to be higher, since many people now take at-home tests without reporting the results to the county. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,124.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO