Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases
Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, Aug. 29, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,403,028. Actual case numbers are believed to be higher, since many people now take at-home tests without reporting the results to the county. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,124.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
theavtimes.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
theavtimes.com
Task force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 1. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theavtimes.com
5,208-acre Castaic brush fire forces evacuations; 12% contained
CASTAIC – Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a blaze that has destroyed at least one home, led to seven heat-related injuries and forced evacuations in the remote area.
theavtimes.com
Fire burning in about 165 acres of brush in Castaic area
CASTAIC – Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation in Castaic, with the flames quickly consuming more than 165 acres. Two Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries while battling the blaze and were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the department.
theavtimes.com
VA outreach event in Quartz Hill Sept. 17
QUARTZ HILL – A Veterans Administration outreach event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, in Quartz Hill. It’s scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000, located at 4342 West Avenue L. Los Angeles VA Regional Office staff will help veterans with...
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday
LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, Sept. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired...
theavtimes.com
Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody
LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0