Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
'Traveling Tigers' helping LSU fans travel to Sunday's sold out game in New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' season opener against Florida State is right around the corner, and it is sold out as fans are ready to pack the Superdome in purple and gold. This comes after what tiger fans consider a down year in 2021. Sally Stiel with the LSU Alumni...
wbrz.com
Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out
NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the season opening football game, tickets for the LSU and Florida State football game at the Superdome have sold out. Fans still looking for tickets are suggested to find resale tickets if they want to see the Tigers and Seminoles in-person. If you...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend
NEW ORLEANS - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Superdome's field ahead LSU's season-opener in New Orleans this weekend. Video shared Tuesday showed workers painting the field in preparation for the game, including repainting the endzones for the Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles respectively. Kickoff is scheduled...
wbrz.com
Food delivery driver suspected in attempted kidnapping at LSU ticketed for battery, assault
BATON ROUGE - A food delivery driver was ticketed for simple battery and simple assault after being suspected in an attempted kidnapping days ago. LSU said Monday night the man, identified as Lazariel Archilla, was not arrested for an attempted kidnapping that was reported to LSUPD August 25 outside of Acadian Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
LSU police investigating break-in at campus church ministry
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a religious ministry's building at LSU. The crime happened earlier this month at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry along Highland Road near E Chimes Street. Authorities released a photo of the suspected burglar riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the break-in on Aug. 11.
wbrz.com
Construction to rebuild Baker High School begins
BAKER- A ceremonial ground breaking was held Tuesday for Baker High School, but workers are already busy. They used bulldozers and excavators to finally rebuild a school that at one point seemed like it would be left as nothing more than a memory. The high school was one of the...
wbrz.com
Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
wbrz.com
Person shot at popular Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire had people scrambling for cover at the usually quiet Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said it was a normal evening at the park, located along Dalrymple Drive just south of the Garden District, when people heard what they thought was fireworks around 7 p.m..
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue,...
wbrz.com
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood
BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.
wbrz.com
Updated road closures on I-12 Eastbound
Road Maintenance on I-12 Eastbound from LA-3064 to Sherwood Forest Boulevard will continue through September 9th. The closures will be intermittent between the 10/12 split and Sherwood Forest Blvd. What started on Friday on August 26th is now expected to end on Friday, September 9th, weather permitting. The lane closures...
wbrz.com
Neighbors fed up with late-night construction; parish says it can't enforce noise ordinance
BATON ROUGE - Despite East Baton Rouge Parish having a noise ordinance prohibiting construction work from sunset till 7 a.m., neighbors near Acadian Thruway say constant construction is keeping them up all night. "It's a loud noise, beep, beep, beep, and it's constant noise," said Edith Brown, a resident on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
The fight to prevent juveniles from going to Angola continues
BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen people gathered on the steps of the Capitol Tuesday morning, asking the Office of Juvenile Justice and Governor Edwards to scrap their plans to move 25 of the most violent teenagers from The Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola. "It can not...
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
wbrz.com
Photos: Collection of stuffed, exotic animals among stolen property recovered in Garden District raid
BATON ROUGE - Police found a myriad of mounted, exotic animals and several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10...
wbrz.com
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims." The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
WATCH: Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard
MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
wbrz.com
Tree falls on car in Ascension Parish during severe weather Tuesday afternoon
GEISMAR - Firefighters pulled a driver from their car after a tree fell on it during severe weather in the parish Tuesday. Firefighters with the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Bluff Road and Highway 74 to find a tree had fallen on a car with the driver still inside. They were able to remove the tree limbs and pull the driver out.
wbrz.com
Parish continues to tackle blight, tear down condemned buildings
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Crew has been working to help remove blight from Baton Rouge. So far in 2022, the parish has torn down 63 buildings with a dozen demolitions happening in August. The crew is also cutting overgrown lots and removing junk, trash, and debris from properties.
Comments / 0