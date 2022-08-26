ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out

NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the season opening football game, tickets for the LSU and Florida State football game at the Superdome have sold out. Fans still looking for tickets are suggested to find resale tickets if they want to see the Tigers and Seminoles in-person. If you...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend

NEW ORLEANS - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Superdome's field ahead LSU's season-opener in New Orleans this weekend. Video shared Tuesday showed workers painting the field in preparation for the game, including repainting the endzones for the Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles respectively. Kickoff is scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Hawaii State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
Nebraska State
wbrz.com

LSU police investigating break-in at campus church ministry

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a religious ministry's building at LSU. The crime happened earlier this month at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry along Highland Road near E Chimes Street. Authorities released a photo of the suspected burglar riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the break-in on Aug. 11.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Construction to rebuild Baker High School begins

BAKER- A ceremonial ground breaking was held Tuesday for Baker High School, but workers are already busy. They used bulldozers and excavators to finally rebuild a school that at one point seemed like it would be left as nothing more than a memory. The high school was one of the...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
wbrz.com

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood

BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Updated road closures on I-12 Eastbound

Road Maintenance on I-12 Eastbound from LA-3064 to Sherwood Forest Boulevard will continue through September 9th. The closures will be intermittent between the 10/12 split and Sherwood Forest Blvd. What started on Friday on August 26th is now expected to end on Friday, September 9th, weather permitting. The lane closures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Best Bet#American Football#Channel 2#Fbs#Northwestern#Wildcats#Utah State#Aggies#Sec
wbrz.com

The fight to prevent juveniles from going to Angola continues

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen people gathered on the steps of the Capitol Tuesday morning, asking the Office of Juvenile Justice and Governor Edwards to scrap their plans to move 25 of the most violent teenagers from The Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola. "It can not...
ANGOLA, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrz.com

WATCH: Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard

MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Tree falls on car in Ascension Parish during severe weather Tuesday afternoon

GEISMAR - Firefighters pulled a driver from their car after a tree fell on it during severe weather in the parish Tuesday. Firefighters with the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Bluff Road and Highway 74 to find a tree had fallen on a car with the driver still inside. They were able to remove the tree limbs and pull the driver out.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Parish continues to tackle blight, tear down condemned buildings

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Crew has been working to help remove blight from Baton Rouge. So far in 2022, the parish has torn down 63 buildings with a dozen demolitions happening in August. The crew is also cutting overgrown lots and removing junk, trash, and debris from properties.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy