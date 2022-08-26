Jennifer Lopez Serenades Ben Affleck With New Song at Their Georgia Wedding: ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Serenading her man! Jennifer Lopez treated her new husband Ben Affleck to a special performance on their wedding day – and she fully committed to the moment.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Friday, August 26, Lopez, 53, can be seen singing her new song for the Argo star, 50, following their Georgia nuptials the week prior. The “Jenny From the Block” singer grabs the mic and sings directly to her beau and he watches from a chair just a few feet away.

While the title of the track is unknown, Lopez — who croons the new tune in her wedding dress — repeats a catchy hook with the lyrics “can’t get enough” various times throughout the performance, which included backup dancers and singers as well as some choreographed moves.

Earlier this week, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez wasn’t the only one to get up in front of the crowd at the reception for a declaration of love.

After the newlyweds tied the knot at the Good Will Hunting star’s lavish Georgia estate on Saturday, August 20, “Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids,” the insider revealed. “And said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason.”

The Massachusetts native’s children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins — Emma and Maximillian — whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, were also referenced by the Marry Me star after the two legally wed in Las Vegas last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote via her newsletter in July. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling it quits. The twosome then reconnected spring 2021 after she split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the “Jenny From the Block” artist wrote in her post-Vegas nuptials newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

The couple’s Georgia celebrations were a three-day, star-studded affair, with Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more A-list celebs in attendance.

“I’m a crier,” Smith 52, told ET Canada on August 22 about the romantic event. “I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi, for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

While the Clerks director added that he couldn’t share details out of respect for his friend’s privacy, he did describe the event as “overwhelmingly emotional” and “one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.”