PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on September 4. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Search in Schuylkill County for man suspected of arson
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah. Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12. Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about...
WOLF
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents
BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein. Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County.
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
local21news.com
Monroe Co. man sentenced to up to 20 years for corrupting minors
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 57-year-old man from Monroe County has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for several sexual-related offenses. According to Pocono Township Police, Scott Grant was arrested in February 2021 for unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, as well as several other related charges.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
Back-to-school clinic held in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some kids are already back in the classroom, but students in Scranton are preparing to head back next week. A back-to-school clinic was held at Isaac Tripp Elementary. At the clinic, children could get a fresh haircut, so they look and feel their best before the...
Crash slowed traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash caused traffic problems Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. It happened in the southbound lanes near the Moosic exit shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after the crash. The area was cleared by...
Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee
Northampton County officials are warning parents and families that a man posing as a Children, Youth and Family division caseworker is not a county employee. The county’s Department of Human Services has received reports of someone knocking on doors, claiming to be a Children, Youth & Family (CYF) employee, and requesting to fingerprint the children in the home.
Pa. woman accused of lying to police about newborn’s birth, death
SELINSGROVE – A Northumberland County woman has been accused of falsely telling police she had given birth, the newborn had died and a friend disposed of the body. State police at Selinsgrove Wednesday said they will file a charge of false reports to law enforcement against Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury.
Pennyslvania State Police release photo of 17-year-old accused of murder
Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...
Union County man accused of raping child
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year. Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of...
Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Luzerne County was helping people recognize the day. The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables. It was also a place for people to remember lost...
