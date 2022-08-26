ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Small Annapolis Business Gives Back In Big Way To Fight Cancer

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

A small business in Annapolis is choosing to give back in a big way as they prepare for an upcoming fundraising event this fall.

Even Keel Wellness Spa is set to host its second annual "Calm for a Cure" event, dedicated to helping raise support and funds for those fighting or affected by cancer.

For the entire month of October, Even Keel will be donating portions of gift card sales to two local organizations, the Ulman Foundation and the Wellness House.

The spa will host an in-person event on Tuesday, Oct. 16, welcoming members of the Annapolis and Baltimore communities who are suffering from cancer to receive complimentary services from their teams, such as massages, facials, beauty services, and more.

"Our 'why' behind the event is simply to bring joy and peace, even if just for an hour, to peoples lives who are going through some really challenging times, inspired by two very special women in mine and my partner's lives", says Director Ashley Franz.

To learn more about Even Keel Wellness Spa and its mission, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Annapolis, MD
Health
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Daily Voice

Railroad Bridge On Fire Over Bear Creek (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters are currently on the scene trying to contain a bridge fire over a Dundalk waterway, authorities say. A fireboat is on its way to help put out the fire on the railroad bridge over Bear Creek that was reported around 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Baltimore Fire officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Grandma Killer Arrested For Murder

A grandson who prevented authorities from helping keep his grandmother alive after he allegedly assaulted her in Odenton, has been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Michael Esposito, 33, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, following the murder of his grandmother last December, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Betty...
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#The Ulman Foundation#The Wellness House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
350K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy