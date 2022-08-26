Small Annapolis Business Gives Back In Big Way To Fight Cancer

A small business in Annapolis is choosing to give back in a big way as they prepare for an upcoming fundraising event this fall.

Even Keel Wellness Spa is set to host its second annual "Calm for a Cure" event, dedicated to helping raise support and funds for those fighting or affected by cancer.

For the entire month of October, Even Keel will be donating portions of gift card sales to two local organizations, the Ulman Foundation and the Wellness House.

The spa will host an in-person event on Tuesday, Oct. 16, welcoming members of the Annapolis and Baltimore communities who are suffering from cancer to receive complimentary services from their teams, such as massages, facials, beauty services, and more.

"Our 'why' behind the event is simply to bring joy and peace, even if just for an hour, to peoples lives who are going through some really challenging times, inspired by two very special women in mine and my partner's lives", says Director Ashley Franz.

To learn more about Even Keel Wellness Spa and its mission, click here.