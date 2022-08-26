ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Special Education Teacher In Virginia Sentenced For Importing MDMA Into The US From Overseas

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ0Ka_0hWvZJTZ00
The teacher was sentenced for bringing MDMA into the country. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/DEA

A high school special education teacher in the region will spend years behind bars following his sentencing for importing MDMA into the United States from Europe.

Virginia resident Andrew Myers, 39, of Newport News, has been sentenced to two years in prison after being busted bringing the drug, more commonly known as ecstasy, into the country from Spain and German.

In February 2020, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and detectives with the Newport News Police Department received a tip that a package containing MDMA was entering the US and was addressed to Myers, officials said.

The agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Myer’s residence, they said, though Myers denied any knowledge of the package.

In July 2021, agents located an additional package of MDMA that was entering the country from Spain, according to the DOJ. The agents did another controlled delivery of the package to a post office box in Yorktown, and when Myers arrived to retrieve the package he was arrested.

Comments / 2

Cathy Sarillana
5d ago

should be a much longer sentence! Look at the number of people serving long sentences for marijuana

Reply
5
 

