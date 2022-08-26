Garth Brooks adds two more Missouri shows after selling 55,000 tickets in three hours

Missouri loves Garth Brooks—so much that he’s adding two more concert dates here.

Tickets went on sale Friday for Brooks ’ show at the newly-upgraded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson on Oct. 1.

The show sold over 55,000 tickets in the first three hours that tickets went on sale. Demand was so high that the venue announced Brooks will be playing two more shows that weekend.

Tickets are on sale now for the two additional shows on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 on Ticketmaster . Every ticket costs $98.95, and they aren’t available at the box office in Ridgedale. You can buy up to eight tickets at a time.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, said in a previous statement.

The amphitheater overlooks Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas.

The last time Brooks played a concert in Missouri, he sold out Arrowhead Stadium , with over 74,500 in attendance to hear “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” and more.