If you’re a certain age, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the proudest programs in college football. The Cornhuskers claimed national championships in 1994, 1995, and 1997 (as well as two in the ‘70s) under legendary coach Tom Osborne, and had some of the coolest players in the sport.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO