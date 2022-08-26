ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss

The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
SB Nation

Nebraska football has gotten so bad even the Big South doesn’t want them

If you’re a certain age, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the proudest programs in college football. The Cornhuskers claimed national championships in 1994, 1995, and 1997 (as well as two in the ‘70s) under legendary coach Tom Osborne, and had some of the coolest players in the sport.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

High school band leader ejected for berating football refs

It’s been a pretty rough year for referees and umpires, either because of their terrible calls or because of the treatment they’ve received from others. It’s gotten so bad that even the high school band is getting in on the action. According to a video posted by...
HIGH SCHOOL
FanSided

Nebraska football watch party delivers the world’s saddest reaction video

One Nebraska football watch party had a sad reaction to Casey Thompson’s game ending interception against Northwestern. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase remained hopeful that the team could pick up a huge season-opener win. They faced off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland for the Week 0 opener. The best case scenario was for the team to win, for head coach Scott Frost’s sake.
LINCOLN, NE

