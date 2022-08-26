Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss
The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere
A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the (...)
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction
Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What it would cost Nebraska to fire Scott Frost during the 2022 season
In November of 2021, Nebraska restructured Scott Frost’s contract as Cornhuskers head football coach. The major details included a drop in base salary and a one-year extension to his previous deal that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season. Also included in the deal — Frost’s...
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
Nebraska football has gotten so bad even the Big South doesn’t want them
If you’re a certain age, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the proudest programs in college football. The Cornhuskers claimed national championships in 1994, 1995, and 1997 (as well as two in the ‘70s) under legendary coach Tom Osborne, and had some of the coolest players in the sport.
High school band leader ejected for berating football refs
It’s been a pretty rough year for referees and umpires, either because of their terrible calls or because of the treatment they’ve received from others. It’s gotten so bad that even the high school band is getting in on the action. According to a video posted by...
Oregon Ducks tabbed as heavy underdogs for season-opener against Georgia Bulldogs
In 2021, the Oregon Ducks orchestrated one of the more memorable college football upsets of the season when they toppled then-No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus despite entering the day as two-touchdown underdogs. Next Saturday, the No. 11 Ducks will aim to deliver an equally unlikely upset when they face...
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy survives East St. Louis upset bid 20-13
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.), the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, survived a big-time scare Saturday night in its season opener. The Panthers got a 59-yard TD strike from Michael Van Buren to Mekhi Workman with just under two minutes to play to stave off upset-minded East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Ill.).
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Minnesota’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best linebackers
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school football. The first list focuses on the linebacker. These lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Click below for top players in other positions: Defensive Lineman Offensive ...
Nebraska football watch party delivers the world’s saddest reaction video
One Nebraska football watch party had a sad reaction to Casey Thompson’s game ending interception against Northwestern. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase remained hopeful that the team could pick up a huge season-opener win. They faced off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland for the Week 0 opener. The best case scenario was for the team to win, for head coach Scott Frost’s sake.
College football teams with most Top 10 wins in CFP era
To be the best, you have to beat the best. And, as tends to happen in college football, there are only a few teams that live in that rarefied air of consistent elite play. The pool of dominant, title-worthy teams has grown even smaller since the introduction of the College Football Playoff. ...
