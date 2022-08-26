After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO