Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
Pokemon and BMW Reveal Fully Electric Pikachu-Centric Car
Pokemon has teamed up on some wild collaborations since it began, and back in the day, the brand even teamed with car companies on some very special rides. From a Pikachu VW Bug to a Lugia PT Cruiser, a few cars have been made with Pokemon in mind. And now, BMW has announced it will be the next brand jumping on board thanks to a special MINI Aceman model.
New Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch Competitor Leaks Ahead of Reveal
With the Steam Deck dominating Valve's list of top-sellers and the Nintendo Switch now having one handheld competitor at this point, another company is looking to debut a third on-the-go rival. Logitech announced recently this month its intentions to come out with a "cloud gaming handheld," but before Logitech and its partner, Tencent, could officially reveal the device, it seems to have already leaked. Images supposedly showing off this handheld unit surfaced online this week and were taken down shortly afterwards, but not before those same images were reshared elsewhere for more to see.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
My Hero Academia Launches One Villain's Risky Suicide Mission
My Hero Academia's Final Arc is underway, with the last war between heroes and villains certain to have some major casualties before Hero Society's fate is decided. In previous chapters, each of the heroes, young and old, has been given unique challenges and opponents to overcome, with number one and two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, battling against All For One. In the latest Shonen manga's chapter, it seems that one villain is putting everything on the line and might not make it to the series finale alive.
Marvel Just Introduced a Genderbent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero
The ever-growing tapestry of the Marvel universe has made way for some interesting and unexpected evolutions of characters we know and love, especially once the multiverse entered the picture. The storytelling device has been used in a pretty compelling way within The Variants, a miniseries that has reexamined the hardboiled adventures of one of Marvel's street-level heroes through the lens of multiversal doppelgangers. That included introducing a new, genderbent version of that hero — one who played a pivotal role in the issue's events. Spoilers for The Variants #3 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime
Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Happy
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unique in that its Stands and characters will often be named after famous musicians, bands, and/or songs throughout each Joestar generation. Such is the case with the latest episodes in the story of Stone Ocean as Jolyne Cujohn continues her journey through Green Dolphin Street Prison. Some of these names, in the past, have had to be changed to avoid copyright issues but it seems that one change has rubbed several fans the wrong way with Stone Ocean's comeback.
Attack on Titan Star Reveals How the Anime Changed Their Life
Attack on Titan's final season has been quite bleak, which is saying something considering the tragic lives that the Scout Regiment has lived to this point. With the last episodes set to premiere next year, the voice behind Japan's Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to share how the series has changed his life and the lessons that he learned from playing the Attack Titan who recently gained the power of the Founding Titan thanks to recent events.
Amazon Bans Book by Dr. Stone Science Consultants
Dr. Stone is a household name with Shonen Jump fans, and its love of all things science helped fans embrace their inner academics when it launched. From geology to plant sciences and beyond, the franchise deal with all kinds of real-world science through a fantastical lens. Of course, much of its detail came courtesy of several consultants who are known in Japan for their love of learning. But now, it seems two books from the group have been pulled from Amazon.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opens the Door For More Android Sagas
Dragon Ball has learned a thing or three about androids during its lifetime. From its past to the present, the franchise has pitted its heroes against all sorts of high-tech enemies, and some of those androids have gone on to become allies. It seems whenever an android enters the picture, Dragon Ball serves up a hit arc to fans. And in the wake of the anime's latest movie, a new kind of android saga has been set up.
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Animator Celebrates Anime's Return With Sketch
A dozen new episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean have arrived on Netflix, with the journey of Jolyne Cujoh now seeing Stand users perfect "assassination fen shui", bringing invisible zombies back from the grave, and focusing on a mysterious green child. To help in promoting the latest batch of episodes, an animator for the franchise has gathered the heroes and villains of part six of the anime adaptation which mostly focuses on the Stand battles taking place within Green Dolphin Street Prison.
Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch Confirmed for Xbox Game Pass
Activision Blizzard's hit series like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch will come to Xbox Game Pass in the future, Microsoft confirmed this week. That much was expected given Microsoft's acquisition of the massive publisher and considering how every other Microsoft-owned studio has operated, but this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed as much in a post penned to outline Microsoft's "view on the Activision Blizzard acquisition." This post comes amid the ongoing scrutiny towards Microsoft's deal as it's investigated by various regulators such as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority which coincidently just shared an update on its investigation on Thursday as well.
Massive LEGO 76405 Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set Is On Sale Now
LEGO has done a small scale Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in the past, but the new 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. What's more, LEGO is celebrating the launch of the set with a contest that offers the chance to "play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train." Everything you need to know about the new Hogwarts Express LEGO set and the contest can be found below.
Berserk Cosplay Imagines Casca as Guts
Following Berserk's Kentaro Miura tragically passing away, the finale for the dark anime franchise was up in the air, with many fans believing that Guts and the Band of the Hawk's tale had come to an end. Luckily, friends of Miura, Koji Mouri and the artists at Studio Gaga, are creating new manga chapters and are promising to use Kentaro's notes to give the dark franchise a proper end. Now, one cosplayer has imagined a very different take on the Black Swordsman by fusing Guts and Casca.
