Kissimmee, FL

click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card

A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
