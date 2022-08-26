Read full article on original website
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
WESH
Man accused of beating, killing 6-year-old son in Kissimmee reappears in court
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of beating and killing his 6-year-old son inside a Kissimmee motel room was back in court Wednesday. Larry Rhodes had a hearing clarifying his bond amounts. He’s facing second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and five counts of...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
click orlando
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect in custody after killing 2 people, raping woman in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Lake deputies arrested 41-year-old Justin Lamar Jones in connection to a double homicide and sexual assault that happened Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. "This is one of the worst we've heard of in a while. It's just very, very tragic, heartbreaking, and shocking nonetheless,"...
Man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home headed back to courtroom
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of murdering his wife is set to be back in court Wednesday. David Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, at their Delaney Park home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
click orlando
Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
click orlando
Family’s attorney speaks out after video shows deputy shoot man to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office release video Friday that captured the moment a deputy opened fire, killing 28-year-old Bryan Richardson. Deputies said Richardson, and the man on the ground blurred out in the beginning of the video, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, are brothers. [TRENDING: Missing...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Women fight off homeless Florida man accused of breaking into their home
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Sloan broke in through the side door of the house on School Street, in Cocoa. The victims say it caught them by surprise in the middle of the night.
WESH
Father arrested after shooting at Florida home leaves 1 child dead, another hospitalized
Fla. — A deadly shooting Monday night at a home in Hillsborough County is under investigation. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at a home located at Armature Gate Townhomes on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive. Two children with...
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
iheart.com
Video Doorbell Captures Florida DoorDash Driver Stealing Customer's Package
A man in Kissimmee, identified as Moises Rios Avila, was seen on a home security camera stealing a package right off the porch after he delivered the customer's Door Dash order. One problem... his tag number was captured by the HOA's security video, so he was pretty easy to locate.
Body found in pond next to Orange County Hooters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to the 8500 block of Palm Parkway after reports of a dead body seen in a body of water. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews with...
WESH
'We are hurting': Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County desperate for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting at her apartment complex in Orange County. The family of the 19-year-old, who was identified as Raniyah Gandy, spoke Tuesday morning about Gandy's death. On June 1 at 3 a.m., Gandy was shot to death while sitting in...
