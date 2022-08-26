ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Bills-Panthers

By Nick Veronica
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIVB) – The Bills take on the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. in their final tune-up before the regular season. Buffalo Kickoff Live will get you prepared for the game and break down the latest news in the Matt Araiza lawsuit starting at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the show on this page or on News 4. Stay tuned after the show as the game will also be shown on News 4! After the game, Buffalo Postgame Live will be on the air after the game until 11 p.m. (Programming note: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be show on the CW23.)

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest news on Matt Araiza

Bills punter Matt Araiza was named in a lawsuit filed Thursday that accused him and two other San Diego State football players of raping a 17-year-old girl last October. Araiza is not playing in the game. Here is the latest news in the case:

Josh Allen sitting

Josh Allen will not dress for the game, nor will several other starters. Allen will finish with one drive under his belt this preseason, which he capped with a long touchdown pass to Gave Davis.

Win streak

The Bills have won 10 consecutive preseason games, second only to the Ravens’ streak of 22.

When can I watch BKL again?

The next Buffalo Kickoff Live is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, the day before the Bills’ season opener against the Rams.

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here .

