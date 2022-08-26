Read full article on original website
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
WCAX
Vt. courthouses to lift pandemic protocols next week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will be lifted next week. But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic. Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also...
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
WCAX
Vermont’s electrical ratepayers are providing generous subsidies to indoor cannabis growers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont edges toward a legal recreational cannabis market, everyone paying a power bill is indirectly subsidizing the indoor cultivation of marijuana. Efficiency Vermont, established by lawmakers in 1999 and funded through charges on residential and commercial power bills, is working to blunt the power demand...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is mulling new recycling rules, and residents of the Queen City can weigh in with their thoughts. The city is considering covered tote bins for all customers who use the city’s recycling program. The Department of Public Works says the open-topped bins currently used...
mynbc5.com
Police urge Vermonters to not drive under the influence on Labor Day Weekend
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are urging motorists to drive sober as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches. At the Champlain Valley Fair, Vermont's Highway Safety Alliance has set up a booth where visitors can wear "beer goggles" and try to walk on a straight line. NBC5's Sid Bewlay tried...
WCAX
Vt. Attorney General’s Office reaches settlement with Our House
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents. The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our House runs four facilities in Rutland. The settlement alleges...
WCAX
Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are coming to Vermont’s emergency housing programs as the federal pandemic funding they were set up under starts to dry up. The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges during the pandemic. It’s been paying rent for some 12,600 households averaging about $960 dollars a month. But Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson says the program is no longer sustainable.
WCAX
Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont
Those Vermonters who buy their health insurance through Vermont Health Connect, the state’s online marketplace, could save hundreds on premiums thanks to new federal subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Federal researchers say greenhouse gases reached new highs last year. Shortage of para-educators forcing schools to keep some...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
WCAX
Back to school with the WCAX News team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
willistonobserver.com
State: Walgreens put Vermonters at risk during pandemic
Walgreens is defending itself against allegations that the company threatened Vermonters’ health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, writing in a legal filing last week that the pharmacy giant had “provided reasonable care to its patients while grappling with contingencies that impacted pharmacists nationwide.”. The dispute stems from...
mountaintimes.info
A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce, Vermont to make it optional
“Nima is planning a vacation. The total cost of his vacation, c, in dollars, for n nights of stay at a hotel can be estimated by the equation c = 375n + 1,700. If Nima can spend no more than 4,000 dollars on his vacation, what is the greatest number of nights he can stay at the hotel?”
WCAX
Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
WCAX
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
WCAX
NY recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim,...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
mychamplainvalley.com
Farmers inducted into Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame
Essex Junction, VT — On Wednesday, Vermont farmers were honored at a luncheon at the Champlain Valley Fair. Some awards given out included Lifetime Achievement, Innovator, and Emerging Leader awards. Winners of the awards display a deep commitment to Vermont’s landscape and agricultural economy. Over 90 people have...
DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children
The Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator, who is expected to begin working in October, will help verify if “children in need of care or supervision” are registered tribe members or are eligible to register. Read the story on VTDigger here: DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children.
WCAX
What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
