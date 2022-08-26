ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Vt. courthouses to lift pandemic protocols next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will be lifted next week. But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic. Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also...
WCAX

Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is mulling new recycling rules, and residents of the Queen City can weigh in with their thoughts. The city is considering covered tote bins for all customers who use the city’s recycling program. The Department of Public Works says the open-topped bins currently used...
WCAX

Vt. Attorney General’s Office reaches settlement with Our House

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents. The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our House runs four facilities in Rutland. The settlement alleges...
WCAX

Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are coming to Vermont’s emergency housing programs as the federal pandemic funding they were set up under starts to dry up. The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges during the pandemic. It’s been paying rent for some 12,600 households averaging about $960 dollars a month. But Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson says the program is no longer sustainable.
WCAX

Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont

Those Vermonters who buy their health insurance through Vermont Health Connect, the state’s online marketplace, could save hundreds on premiums thanks to new federal subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Federal researchers say greenhouse gases reached new highs last year. Shortage of para-educators forcing schools to keep some...
WCAX

Back to school with the WCAX News team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
willistonobserver.com

State: Walgreens put Vermonters at risk during pandemic

Walgreens is defending itself against allegations that the company threatened Vermonters’ health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, writing in a legal filing last week that the pharmacy giant had “provided reasonable care to its patients while grappling with contingencies that impacted pharmacists nationwide.”. The dispute stems from...
WCAX

Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
WCAX

NY recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim,...
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
mychamplainvalley.com

Farmers inducted into Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame

Essex Junction, VT — On Wednesday, Vermont farmers were honored at a luncheon at the Champlain Valley Fair. Some awards given out included Lifetime Achievement, Innovator, and Emerging Leader awards. Winners of the awards display a deep commitment to Vermont’s landscape and agricultural economy. Over 90 people have...
WCAX

What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
