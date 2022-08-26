MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are coming to Vermont’s emergency housing programs as the federal pandemic funding they were set up under starts to dry up. The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges during the pandemic. It’s been paying rent for some 12,600 households averaging about $960 dollars a month. But Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson says the program is no longer sustainable.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO