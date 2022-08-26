Read full article on original website
Richard Samuel Clark
Richard Samuel Clark, 65 of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Joliet, IL on April 5, 1957, to the late Richard Clark and Donna Churchwell Bick who survives. He worked as a construction worker for several years and was of the Catholic Faith.
Bruce Anders Leeson
Bruce Anders Leeson passed from this world on the night of August 29, 2022. Born in Atlantic, Iowa on June 7, 1972, Bruce’s family moved to Glasgow in the early 1980s. Bruce graduated from Glasgow High School in 1990. Although Bruce held degrees in History, GIS Surveying, and Land...
Ellis “Doc” Hogan
Ellis Gary “Doc” Hogan, 72, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born October 24, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky to Ellis and Myrtle Hogan. Doc, was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He raised seven loving children, including two stepchildren (Heather and Westley). However, if you were to ask him, he may have said all the babies he delivered and treated were considered family.
James Cooke
James Harold Cooke, 88, of Chalybeate, passed away on August 28, 2022 at the Edmonson Center in Brownsville. He was married to his devoted wife of 66 years, Jean Bledsoe Cooke, who survives. He was born on June 24, 1934 to the late Oval Cooke and Lillian Ferguson Cooke. The...
Mary Meadows
Mary Alice Meadows of the Mell Ridge Community of Metcalfe County, daughter of the late Elbert Posey and Mae Rodgers Posey, was born on Thursday, July 13, 1939 in Green County and departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was 83 years, one month, and 15 days of age.
Grace Wood
Grace Vincent Wood, age 90, of Bee Spring, departed this life Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born February 13, 1932, to the late Jake and Nannie Bunn Meredith Vincent. She was married to Larry O’Neal Wood, who preceded her in death. Grace...
Troy Durrett
Troy Jay Durrett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Ancil Adwin “Bug” Durrett and Wilma Hall Durrett, was born on Thursday, August 10, 1967 in Green County and departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was 55 years and 18 days of age.
SCRTC trustee ballots to be mailed Friday
GLASGOW — Ballots for South Central Rural Telecommunications Cooperative trustee elections are expected to make their way to mailboxes after Friday. The cooperative said ballots for District 2 (Canmer & Horse Cave Exchanges), District 5 (Glasgow & Temple Hill Exchanges) and District 7 (Fountain Run, Gamaliel and Lucas) will be mailed Sept. 2. All ballots must be signed by a member and dated. They must be returned by mail and postmarked no later than Sept. 22, 2022.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 22 – Aug. 26, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
Jersey Mike’s Subs cuts ribbon on newest location in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Business is far from slow at Barren River Plaza along Rogers Wells Boulevard. Along with business partners Hunter and Amy Vann, Larry and Charlotte Glass have spent nearly three years developing a strip of properties there. The shopping center is home to four businesses – Marshalls, Five Below, T-Mobile and now, Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Beshear, Envision AESC break ground on electric vehicle battery factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, along with state and local officials, joined executives from Envision AESC to break ground on a $2 billion state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark. Envision AESC’s investment will create 2,000 full-time jobs in the region to operate...
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
Woman attacked with machete inside South Lewis apartment
GLASGOW — A man was arrested late Saturday after a woman was attacked with a machete inside her apartment. Glasgow Police responded to South Lewis Street just after 10:30 p.m. to the apartment of Brittany Wyche. She had called authorities and said Eddie J. Cooper, 31, had cut her in the head and hand with a machete. He allegedly fled on foot and was later located across the street from the woman’s apartment.
Barren County tourism flourished in 2021, report says
GLASGOW — A recent report released from the local tourism office indicates outdoor adventure options in the area continued to be used during the pandemic and set records for local tourism spending. In 2021, tourism in Barren County generated 694 jobs directly, another 198 indirectly, $22.4 million in labor...
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
Caneyville teen dies after leaving wet roadway, hitting tree between Short Creek, Falls of Rough
A Caneyville teenager has been killed after leaving a wet roadway and striking a tree between Short Creek and Falls of Rough. Monday evening at approximately 6:10, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone, Deputy Erik Franklin, the Falls of Rough Fire Department, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79).
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Battery factory project intentions shift due to market changes
GLASGOW — The scope of a project to locate a Chinese-owned battery factory in Barren County has shifted since it was announced nearly two years ago. Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC purchased the former RR Donnelley – and later LSC Communications – building along Donnelley Drive in December 2020. The company is a major battery supplier for vehicle brands like Tesla and BMW.
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
