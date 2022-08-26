Ellis Gary “Doc” Hogan, 72, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born October 24, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky to Ellis and Myrtle Hogan. Doc, was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He raised seven loving children, including two stepchildren (Heather and Westley). However, if you were to ask him, he may have said all the babies he delivered and treated were considered family.

