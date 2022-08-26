ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Porta-potties are disappearing from job sites across southwest Florida

By Rachel Tucker
 6 days ago

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida construction workers are faced with a crappy situation. Porta-potties are going missing from job sites across southwest Florida and a company is looking to flush out the culprit.

According to a WBBH report , Naples-based J.W. Craft said at least six of their porta-potties have been stolen from construction sites across the region.

“Someone must have gotten wild hair and decided to get into the business or the manufactures aren’t manufacturing quick enough,” Jennifer Corrigan, owner of J.W. Craft, said.

The company reached out to customers on Wednesday to let them know they are responsible for any toilets that go missing from their job sites.

“They need to make sure their job sites are secure,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan said the price of portable toilets is on the rise, with each one selling for nearly $1,000 each.

In addition to stealing the toilets, the alleged party poopers could face another charge. It is illegal to move a porta-potty with waste inside of it in the state of Florida.

Corrigan said the company keeps track of where they install the toilets, but are considering placing GPS tracking tags on them in case they go missing.

