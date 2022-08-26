ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Autopsy report confirms Naomi Judd’s cause of death

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178eLv_0hWvWwvH00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report released on Friday confirmed Naomi Judd’s cause of death as suicide.

The Associated Press on Friday received a copy of Naomi’s autopsy report and said that she died by killing herself with a gun. Naomi died at the age of 76 on April 30 in her Tennessee house.

Naomi’s daughter, Ashley Judd, revealed when her mother died that she had killed herself but it had not been confirmed until Friday’s release of the autopsy report, said the AP.

Naomi’s family released a statement Friday that the AP obtained that said that Naomi was treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

The autopsy report showed that there were several prescription drugs in Naomi’s system that she had taken to treat her disorders, said the AP.

Naomi died the day before she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have both scored 14 number one songs over thirty years, said the AP.

According to the AP, the family has asked for privacy as they continue to mourn Naomi’s death. Her family encourages people to seek help if in a similar crisis to Naomi’s, said the AP.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Feared Grandson, Who Works For Local Sheriff, Would Find Her After Suicide

Troubled country queen Naomi Judd had planned to kill herself for years — but long held back because she didn’t want her body to be discovered by her grandson, who works as a local deputy sheriff, Radar has learned.The tragic singer, 76, who made up the superstar duo The Judds with daughter Wynonna, committed suicide at her Tennessee home on April 30 — despite previously vowing not to harm herself over fears grandkid Elijah, 27, would be forced to investigate her death.Elijah, an eight-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, is the son of Wynonna and her first husband,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony Reportedly Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony is reportedly getting ready to take on producing a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, with her body discovered that same year in December. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011 but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Deadline

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals Details About Country Superstar’s Death – Update

UPDATED: An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press today regarding country music superstar Naomi Judd’s death earlier this year confirmed Ashley Judd’s assertion that her mother died after she shot herself with a gun. The report also indicated the presence of prescription drugs in the Judd matriarch’s system. Those medications are used to address post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorders. “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” the family said in a statement to AP. “She was...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Naomi Judd’s family speaks out after cause of death is confirmed

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Naomi Judd’s family is expressing their...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cause Of Death#Suicide#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck made guests sign NDAs to attend Georgia wedding

“Ain’t It Funny” that Jennifer Lopez wanted to save her “private” moments from her wedding to Ben Affleck for On the JLo? After footage of the “Marry Me” star performing for the “Argo” director during their lavish Georgia ceremony leaked, Lopez expressed her disappointment in a comment posted to Instagram Saturday. “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding,” Lopez wrote. “That is our choice to share,” she continued,...
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Richard Simmons Stuns Fans With Rare Public Message After Documentary Investigating His Disappearance Released

Richard Simmons is speaking out publicly for the first time in years after TMZ released a documentary about the former fitness guru’s disappearance. Simmons, who is the subject of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, chimed in on Facebook to react to the outpouring of support after the special premiered on FOX and Hulu Wednesday (Aug. 24).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

R. Kelly Reappears in Court for New Federal Trial

R. Kelly has returned to court as part of the R&B singer's latest federal trial, beginning earlier in August. Jury selection wasted little time getting underway on day one of the new court proceedings against the disgraced musician in his hometown of Chicago. Kelly faces allegations that the singer lured five minors into having sex with him, and obstructed a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Nearly Had A Postnup, But Alleged Drunken Rant Put The Kibosh On Those Plans

One of the main sticking points of all of the back and forth between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in recent years goes back to their divorce and the money Heard allegedly committed to charity after the divorce went down. Beyond writing an Op Ed in the Washington Post that now has a lengthy editor’s note following the verdict, the actress had said she was giving the proceeds from the divorce away to charity. One of the sticking points in the trial was that most of that money never got donated, but if things had gone differently, an agreement may have kept money from being a major sticking point at all.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy