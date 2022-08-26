ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
New York City, NY
Health
WSVN-TV

Fire department in Hialeah receives major makeover

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station Number Four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade. “We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s. It is all thanks...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 13 migrants in custody after boat stopped off Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - At least 13 migrants have been taken into federal custody after they were stopped off Hollywood Beach. 7SkyForce hovered above one of the vessels surrounded by U.S. Coast Guard boats off the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, just after 4:10 p.m., Thursday. The migrants came...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exposures#Cancer#Disaster#Sunbeam Television#The World Trade Center
WSVN-TV

Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe made its debut at Zoo Miami. The newborn checked out her surroundings after being born last week. Her mother, named Sabra, watched her and let her interact with other members of the herd. The unnamed calf is being nursed and is doing well, as...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Broken gas line causes traffic in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Problems with pipes lead to backed-up traffic in Sunny Isles Beach. A broken gas line caused the mess in the area of 188th street. Two southbound lanes were closed due to the work being done to repair the line. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WSVN-TV

Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Sheridan Street drawbridge opening pushed back to October

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reopening of a heavily traveled bridge has been pushed back to October. Officials have been working on the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal in Hollywood since January. The Department of Transportation said supply chain issues and bad weather have caused delays. Among the improvements:
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy