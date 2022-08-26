Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WSVN-TV
New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
WSVN-TV
Lotus House receives $200,000 from City of Miami in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade mayor proposes $85 million plan to help with housing affordability
MIAMI (WSVN) - More and more people are finding themselves priced out of living in South Florida. Now, one mayor has unveiled a plan to provide some housing help. “I am extremely proud and excited to introduce to you our HOMES Plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
WSVN-TV
South Florida real estate mogul collabs with influencer to donate sneakers to children
MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donor became a “sole provider” for a group of lucky children. A charity is providing some kids with some of the hottest sneakers around. It was a sneak surprise for some South Florida kids on Wednesday. Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll partnered with...
WSVN-TV
Fire department in Hialeah receives major makeover
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station Number Four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade. “We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s. It is all thanks...
WSVN-TV
At least 13 migrants in custody after boat stopped off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - At least 13 migrants have been taken into federal custody after they were stopped off Hollywood Beach. 7SkyForce hovered above one of the vessels surrounded by U.S. Coast Guard boats off the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, just after 4:10 p.m., Thursday. The migrants came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police hold meeting to discuss officer safety and issues from the community
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officials gathered to discuss solutions regarding police officer safety, only weeks after two officers were killed in the line of duty. During a tough time, law enforcement and the community gathered together on Wednesday to talk about issues they see plaguing them. In...
WSVN-TV
Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe made its debut at Zoo Miami. The newborn checked out her surroundings after being born last week. Her mother, named Sabra, watched her and let her interact with other members of the herd. The unnamed calf is being nursed and is doing well, as...
WSVN-TV
Charter school in Homestead put on lockdown after receiving information of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and the smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockown Thursday morning after administration received information about a possible threat. The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Broken gas line causes traffic in Sunny Isles Beach
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Problems with pipes lead to backed-up traffic in Sunny Isles Beach. A broken gas line caused the mess in the area of 188th street. Two southbound lanes were closed due to the work being done to repair the line. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
WSVN-TV
Valet parking returns to Miami International Airport in time for Labor Day weekend
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Valet parking at Miami International Airport has returned just in time for the Labor Day weekend, as the airport expects nearly 800,000 travelers between Sept. 1 to 6. The service was stopped after restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to maneuver driver’s...
WSVN-TV
Sheridan Street drawbridge opening pushed back to October
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reopening of a heavily traveled bridge has been pushed back to October. Officials have been working on the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal in Hollywood since January. The Department of Transportation said supply chain issues and bad weather have caused delays. Among the improvements:
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
WSVN-TV
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
WSVN-TV
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
Comments / 1