Naples man pleads guilty to 4 of 18 counts in $2.6M Covid relief fraud case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Naples man entered a plea deal with the government and pleaded guilty to 4 of 18 counts for a Covid relief fraud scheme.

Daniel Tisone was indicted back in April after he fraudulently obtained more than $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to officials.

The indictment noted that Tisone had to forfeit “his interest in a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, two real properties located in Naples, a 4.02-carat solitaire engagement ring, approximately $65,645.69 seized from two bank accounts, and approximately $2,617,447.17, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.”

If he is convicted, Tisone would face a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.

Between March 20 and April 2021, Tisone, submitted fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to court documents.

He is also a convicted felon.

Tisone pleaded guilty to charges of fraud by wire, radio or television; bank fraud; engaging in monetary transactions; and unlawful transport of firearms.

A hearing for his sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.