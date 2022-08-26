ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Affidavit: Woman charged with arson on Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an arson incident at a Wadmalaw Island residence on Monday. On August 29 around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wfmynews2.com

Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
live5news.com

Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
VARNVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Wednesday night shooting on Barony Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and emergency crews responded to Barony Park Circle just before 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot. According to a police report, two witnesses told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Testimonies#The Murders#Attorneys#Violent Crime#State
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing since the weekend. Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North Charleston on Sunday, police say. He may be trying to get to Virginia where investigators say his...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case

It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing prosecutors of “hiding the ball.”Last month, Murdaugh—a former legal power player whose family name was synonymous with the law for decades—was indicted on two counts of murder and...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
legalreader.com

What Rules Determine Child Custody in South Carolina?

In custody hearings in South Carolina, there is a guardian ad litem appointed to advocate for the child in the early stages. Charleston, SC – Child custody is often determined by a number of factors that analyze the character of both parents and their practical ability to raise a child safely. South Carolina uses the same standard as most other states. This is called the best interests of the child, and these rules essentially allow the judge to make important decisions about the best environment for the child to grow up in, and which parent can best meet these needs. However, there are some nuances of South Carolina custody law that makes the application of these rules different from other states.
RELATIONSHIPS
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
TRAFFIC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy