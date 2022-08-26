Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and...
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
Affidavit: Woman charged with arson on Wadmalaw Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an arson incident at a Wadmalaw Island residence on Monday. On August 29 around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators […]
wfmynews2.com
Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
WLTX.com
Convicted killer of South Carolina deputy eligible for parole, hearing set for Wednesday
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The mother of murdered York County Deputy Brent McCants spoke out after learning the man convicted of her son’s murder could have been released from prison. Deputy Brent McCants was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed during what should have...
live5news.com
Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
Police investigating Wednesday night shooting on Barony Park Circle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and emergency crews responded to Barony Park Circle just before 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot. According to a police report, two witnesses told […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing since the weekend. Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North Charleston on Sunday, police say. He may be trying to get to Virginia where investigators say his...
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case
It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing prosecutors of “hiding the ball.”Last month, Murdaugh—a former legal power player whose family name was synonymous with the law for decades—was indicted on two counts of murder and...
legalreader.com
What Rules Determine Child Custody in South Carolina?
In custody hearings in South Carolina, there is a guardian ad litem appointed to advocate for the child in the early stages. Charleston, SC – Child custody is often determined by a number of factors that analyze the character of both parents and their practical ability to raise a child safely. South Carolina uses the same standard as most other states. This is called the best interests of the child, and these rules essentially allow the judge to make important decisions about the best environment for the child to grow up in, and which parent can best meet these needs. However, there are some nuances of South Carolina custody law that makes the application of these rules different from other states.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an inmate Saturday has ended with the firing of a detention deputy. Marcia Hattel was terminated by the agency following an investigation, Sheriff Duane Lewis said Tuesday. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan...
live5news.com
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
SCDMV: How the point system works in SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
