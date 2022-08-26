Read full article on original website
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Bangor school system looking for education technicians
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
The Blue Hill Fair runs through Monday
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One of the great end of summer events kicks off this Thursday at 4 pm. It’s “dollar day” at the Blue Hill Fair. Adult admission and mechanical rides are just a buck. The fair runs through Monday with plenty of attractions, entertainment,...
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives. Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine. The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available...
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Residents at a town meeting in Madison Monday night approved the sale of town property for an affordable workforce housing unit with 80% of those present voting yes. Sam Hight and his partners want to construct four buildings with a total of 36 units on a...
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
Acadia horse drawn carriage tours now more wheelchair accessible
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Horse drawn carriage tours on Acadia National Parks’ historic carriage roads have been made more easily accessible for people who use wheelchairs. Friends of Acadia has purchased a carriage for use at Wild Wood Stables that has a ramp in the back and can comfortably fit other friends and family in the carriage as well.
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
Levant cousins shoot black bears on Youth Bear Hunting Day in Millinocket
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Youth Bear Hunting Day was a big success for two cousins in Millinocket. Ryan Corson shot a 260 lb. black bear on a trip with his stepfather’s friend, Nick. “I didn’t personally spot it first. Nick did. He saw it coming in. I asked ‘where?’...
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
