ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo capital murder suspect wanted since April remains on the run

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is still trying to find capital murder suspect Nijel Hall. He’s wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on April 8 on Hodges Drive. The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. Anyone with information is asked to call...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Salvation Army going to Jackson to help distribute water

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is on standby to help residents in Jackson with the water crisis. Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for ALM Division William Trueblood said Jackson has always had issues with water, but the crisis now is unbearable. "People are desperate, they are absolutely...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Baldwyn, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Marion, MS
State
Arkansas State
City
Marion, AR
wtva.com

Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Local church looks to help Jackson with water crisis

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local churches in Tupelo are doing what they can to help the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Calvary Baptist Church is working with Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson to lend a hand. Service is a large part of the mission at Calvary Baptist Church. They...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Efforts underway to provide clean water to thousands of people in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference Tuesday afternoon during which he provided the latest information about Jackson's water crisis. WTVA anchors Craig Ford and Tanya Carter recapped the presser in the video above. Open this link to watch the full recording of the news...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Tindell
wtva.com

Macedonia Water issues boil water alert

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Macedonia Water Association in Calhoun County. According to the company, this is due to water main break. Open this link to view a list of precautions you should take if you're under a boil water alert.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Schools announce clear bag policy for sporting and activities events

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced a clear bag policy for sporting and activities events. The new safety measure is now in effect. The following is from the school district's announcement. Patrons are highly encouraged not to bring any types of bags to TPSD events;...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Mississippi#Undercover Operation#Prostitution
wtva.com

Local school helps educate students on the dangers of social media.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Social media is constantly expanding its reach. Guntown Middle School started a class to help educate students on the topic. The class is called Cyber Foundations. Local schools are trying to do their part to educate students on the dangers of posting or spreading inappropriate content.
GUNTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy