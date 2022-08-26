Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect wanted since April remains on the run
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is still trying to find capital murder suspect Nijel Hall. He’s wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on April 8 on Hodges Drive. The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. Anyone with information is asked to call...
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army going to Jackson to help distribute water
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is on standby to help residents in Jackson with the water crisis. Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for ALM Division William Trueblood said Jackson has always had issues with water, but the crisis now is unbearable. "People are desperate, they are absolutely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Local church looks to help Jackson with water crisis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local churches in Tupelo are doing what they can to help the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Calvary Baptist Church is working with Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson to lend a hand. Service is a large part of the mission at Calvary Baptist Church. They...
wtva.com
Efforts underway to provide clean water to thousands of people in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference Tuesday afternoon during which he provided the latest information about Jackson's water crisis. WTVA anchors Craig Ford and Tanya Carter recapped the presser in the video above. Open this link to watch the full recording of the news...
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
Macedonia Water issues boil water alert
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Macedonia Water Association in Calhoun County. According to the company, this is due to water main break. Open this link to view a list of precautions you should take if you're under a boil water alert.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wtva.com
Tupelo Schools announce clear bag policy for sporting and activities events
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced a clear bag policy for sporting and activities events. The new safety measure is now in effect. The following is from the school district's announcement. Patrons are highly encouraged not to bring any types of bags to TPSD events;...
wtva.com
Evening newscasts to begin at 4:30 PM on Thursday, Friday
The 4 p.m. newscasts on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 will begin at 4:30 p.m. Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Local school helps educate students on the dangers of social media.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Social media is constantly expanding its reach. Guntown Middle School started a class to help educate students on the topic. The class is called Cyber Foundations. Local schools are trying to do their part to educate students on the dangers of posting or spreading inappropriate content.
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Comments / 0