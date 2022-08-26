ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieluK_0hWvVQpw00

Florida State University on July 21, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system.

The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual press conference Friday.

Marshall Criser III, chancellor of the state university system, summarized that more than 368,000 students were provided the survey but only 8,835 responded — a 2.4 percent rate. The employee survey was higher, at 9.4 percent.

“This was, to my knowledge, the first and the only time that the system has attempted to survey all of its students and employees in a survey document,” Criser said. “I really do appreciate a lot of the good help that we got, both from my staff and from the college system, being able to pull this together.”

The survey is a result of legislation passed during the 2021 legislative session, with the goal of selecting “an objective, nonpartisan, and statistically valid survey to be used by each state university which considers the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented and members of the university community, including students, faculty, and staff, feel free to express their beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom.”

Criser said that the final results will be published before September 1.

Deanna Michael, an associate professor of higher education and policy at the University of South Florida, raised concerns about how the survey was conducted.

“For one thing, we are concerned about the security of the survey. And because we really, really want statistical relevance in the data, we would like to see that addressed in the future,” Michael said during the Friday virtual meeting. She also is vice chair of the Advisory Council of Faculty Senates within the Board of Governors.

“And also, the IRB process, this is the Institutional Review Board for this type of research. The processes at each university and at the colleges, we really would like to see that process followed with the survey,” she said.

“What we thought was going to happen with the survey is what happened,” Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, told the Phoenix following the meeting. “That there was no attempt to find a representative sample the number of respondents. Whether we’re talking about students, staff, faculty — it’s not large enough to indicate any truth about what’s actually going on at Florida’s higher education campuses.”

UFF is currently still challenging the survey in a federal lawsuit, Gothard told the Phoenix.

“There’s just no trust in this survey. There’s no statistical validity to it. There was really no effort to make this a survey that could actually represent the viewpoints that are welcome and those that aren’t — as if there are any that aren’t on Florida higher education,” he said.

Gothard also criticized the program called SurveyMonkey as “not a highly-secure, verifiable survey method…this is asking everything from demographic questions to what people’s political beliefs are, or what they believe the political beliefs of others are.”

“Like, just going through SurveyMonkey and clicking a few buttons is not going to cut it. It would not cut it in any academic setting,” he said.

Aside from the survey, 0n Friday, the Board of Governors largely focused on implementing new university accreditation procedures.

According to a presentation from the virtual meeting, Florida universities have historically been accredited by a regional agency called the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The agency has handled universities located in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.

According to the SACSCOC Frequently Asked Questions page: “Accreditation seeks to ensure constituents and the public that the quality and integrity of higher educational institutions meet acceptable levels of quality. These outcomes are achieved through rigorous internal and external peer review processes during which the institution is evaluated against a common set of standards.”

Federal laws changed in 2020 to allow regional accreditors to accredit universities outside of their region historic regions, according to Cristy England, vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.

Alan Levine, a board member, described the situation as providing universities with “terrific options of selecting an accreditor that is consistent with our goals and values as a system and their values and goals as an institution.”

The Board of Governors did not discuss other matters, such as the monkeypox outbreak in Florida.

Just Thursday, the White House held a virtual meeting with more than 1,000 college and university officials to discuss how to curb in monkeypox cases as university and college students return to campuses this fall.

The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record

Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way

On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Providers make their case to FL Supreme Court on preserving abortion access

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court should take up an appeal against the state’s 15-week abortion ban because of a lower appeals court’s disregard of settled law allowing abortion providers to challenge restrictions on behalf of their patients, a group of clinics argue in court papers filed Thursday. The providers, including Planned Parenthood affiliates, filed motions before […] The post Providers make their case to FL Supreme Court on preserving abortion access appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Florida Phoenix

Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land. No Casinos, an […] The post Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Renatha Francis takes seat on the FL Supreme Court two years after first try

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Renatha Francis finally took her seat on the Florida Supreme Court Thursday, two years after justices who now are her colleagues rejected her nomination because she didn’t meet the minimum qualification: membership in the Florida Bar for 10 years. Francis took her oath of office in a private ceremony in the Supreme Court building in […] The post Renatha Francis takes seat on the FL Supreme Court two years after first try appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for brave warriors like anti-Drag Queen crusader Kari Lake, the next governor of the great state of Arizona, and Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who grew up so poor his family couldn’t afford to give him a REAL name but later made millions the old-fashioned way: getting Peter Thiel to be […] The post Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Freedom#Florida State University#College#Fl Board Of Governors
WCTV

Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38, the average price per gallon of unleaded when President Joe Biden took office on January 1, 2021. “We’re trying to show how inflation has increased and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Fewer than half of FL 10th graders passed a statewide English exam in spring 2022

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida’s public schools, the 10th grade statewide English Language Arts assessment has been a crucial exam — kids have to pass it to get a standard high school diploma. But the 2022 spring exam results show that fewer than half of Florida’s 10th graders passed the ELA exam, troubling because students will be getting […] The post Fewer than half of FL 10th graders passed a statewide English exam in spring 2022 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
St. Pete Catalyst

Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida

The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist, the Democrat challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection in November, has resigned his U.S. House seat effective at the close of business Wednesday. He did not explain his motivation in a short press release posted Wednesday afternoon by his Congressional office, but his departure will leave District 13, centered on Pinellas County, vacant […] The post Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools

One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy