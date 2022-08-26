ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
Bryan Police Report A Wrong Way Bicyclist Was Struck By A Car

Bryan police report a wrong way bicyclist was struck by a car before sunrise Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle had a headlight that was operating at the time of the collision.
