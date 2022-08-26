Read full article on original website
Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
Hebron High School student in critical condition after car full of teens crashes into creek
CARROLLTON, Texas - A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday. Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton. The SUV ended up...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
College student helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway. Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.
Father-son duo equip law enforcement patrol cars with ballistic glass
Family-owned business in Bryan equips the first law enforcement vehicle in the Brazos Valley with bullet-resistant glass.
Fort Worth fatal crash victim identified as Texas Wesleyan student
A victim killed by a car in Fort Worth over the weekend has now been identified as a Texas Wesleyan student named Charles Trammell. The identification has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
Saving Ryan: Book shares true story of Carrollton boy's medical journey
It's hard to believe a Carrollton police officer could help raise $1 million for medical research to rescue his sick son. The true story is now a book. Good Day talked to both the doctor who wrote it and his patient.
Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police identified the man that they say hung outside a passenger-side door and shot at officers with a shotgun during a police chase into Haltom City on Tuesday. Eliseo Suarez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly...
Suspect, hostage identified after deadly chase, crash and shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer after the suspect fatally shot a hostage following a police chase out of Central Texas on Sunday night, officials said. Officials on Tuesday identified the suspect as J'Quinnton D. Hopson, 38, and the victim...
Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
Bryan Police Report A Wrong Way Bicyclist Was Struck By A Car
Bryan police report a wrong way bicyclist was struck by a car before sunrise Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle had a headlight that was operating at the time of the collision.
Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community. "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
Man dies after falling from Fort Worth bridge after being involved in crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after falling off a bridge in Fort Worth Saturday night. This happened just before 9:30 p.m., when police said two vehicles were stopped on the ramp that connects Highway 287 and I-30. The two vehicles were involved in a minor crash. Police...
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old
A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
Dallas man carjacked, murdered someone before bizarre arrest on I-35, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
