BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus is moving at lightning speed through the Legislature and headed to the full House on Thursday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously approved the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. “This is really a step in the right direction,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers, noting it will help in variety of ways, including with a teacher shortage in the state. Republican Gov. Brad Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to what he said was high inflation, currently at 8.5%, harming taxpayers and the education system.

IDAHO STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO