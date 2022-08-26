ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents

Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
