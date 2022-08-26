Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents
Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
Bay News 9
Seminole County kicks off statewide 'We Draw the Lines' tour focusing on redistricting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a week following the primaries in Florida, voting rights groups are back out talking with voters about races that will impact their voice at the federal level. The "We Draw The Lines" statewide tour kicked off in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The tour...
Bay News 9
Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up
FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
Bay News 9
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
Bay News 9
FDOT project installs posts on Gandy Beach to save mangroves, protect environment
The Florida Department of Transportation is installing posts along Gandy Beach to prevent several issues it cited. People cut/burn/damage mangroves also damage with cars. According to FDOT, this would help cut down on other illegal activities, overnight camping and illegal dumping. Project expected to cost $70,753.20. According to FDOT, the...
Bay News 9
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Bay News 9
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
Bay News 9
Looking to get free COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin? Here's how
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites can now get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an online program, Say Yes! COVID Test. People can visit the site to place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost.
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
Bay News 9
New test announced by AdventHealth to more quickly detect deadly brain-eating amoeba
FLORIDA – AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to more quickly detect and treat potentially deadly infections caused by amoebas found in fresh water in Florida and other areas. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to...
Bay News 9
Wisconsin's getting its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin will soon have its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. It’s part of a month-long campaign by Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee meant to encourage Wisconsinites to request local brandy in their Old Fashioned cocktails. “We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old...
Bay News 9
'The challenges are getting harder every year': Texas is struggling to produce cotton in 2022
THRALL, Texas — Stiles Farm manager Ryan Collett says he’s lucky to have some harvestable cotton on their 2,716 acres in east Williamson County. "Nothing good can happen with this cotton still here,” Collett said. "The best thing we can do is get it out of the field, take our money and run. Get ready for next year."
Bay News 9
Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants
Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
Bay News 9
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
