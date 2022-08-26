THRALL, Texas — Stiles Farm manager Ryan Collett says he’s lucky to have some harvestable cotton on their 2,716 acres in east Williamson County. "Nothing good can happen with this cotton still here,” Collett said. "The best thing we can do is get it out of the field, take our money and run. Get ready for next year."

