Former Illini receiver David Williams returns to host first celebrity golf outing to benefit charity

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Former Illinois football all-time great receiver David Williams is back in town this weekend hosting his first celebrity golf outing benefit at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet. Proceeds will go towards the Carle Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Tom Jones Challenger League, through David’s foundation he started earlier this year.

Giving back to the Champaign-Urbana communities was important for Williams, who lives in Los Angeles now. He’s planning to attend the Illinois-Wyoming season opener on Saturday, with high hopes for year two under head coach Bret Bielema.

“I’m optimistic so hopefully we can get things rolling and have more wins than losses and get in some better talent, more recruits,” Williams said. “You get better talent when you win, so when you’re on TV, everybody wants to be a part of it so hopefully the coach can get things going and knock off Wyoming tomorrow and steam roll it from there.”

Williams was a two-time First Team All-American at Illinois in the 1980’s, later named to the College Football Hall of Fame, Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.

