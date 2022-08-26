OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Roads are now open again in Oshkosh after police restricted traffic on the Wisconsin Street Bridge to respond to a welfare check. Officers arrived at the bridge around 7 p.m. to check on a man. They then spoke to him for about an hour and a half, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO