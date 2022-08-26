Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash
TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh street reopens after police convince man to come off bridge
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Roads are now open again in Oshkosh after police restricted traffic on the Wisconsin Street Bridge to respond to a welfare check. Officers arrived at the bridge around 7 p.m. to check on a man. They then spoke to him for about an hour and a half, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.
Fox11online.com
Third suspect in Green Bay homicide in custody
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Two brothers charged in connection with a west-side murder have court appearances scheduled for Thursday. Gustavo Cantu and Alejandro Cantu are charged for the murder of Randall Denny, along with Jacob Ventura. Police said the April murder at Perkins and Western avenues appeared related to a drug deal.
Fox11online.com
Police investigating Wrightstown tool theft
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man is seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
Fox11online.com
911 service restored in Green Lake County
(WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says its 911 and non-emergency lines are malfunctioning. If you need emergency assistance, you can call (920) 229-0508 or (608) 297-2115. An update will be released when the 911 phone number is working again.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay woman facing fourth OWI charge
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay woman is accused of her fourth OWI offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on U.S. Highway 41 in Oconto County on Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed sign of impairment on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Intersection between Green Bay, Door County reopens with safety improvements
TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- An intersection in northeastern Brown County has reopened after a summer of construction. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation redesigned the intersection of highways 57 and K. Crews built two restricted crossing U-turns, also known as “J-turns,” with extended turn lanes. The project removed cross traffic and left turns directly from Highway K to Bay Settlement Road.
Fox11online.com
Man suffers medical emergency and dies in Fond du Lac County crash
CAMPBELLSPORT (WLUK) -- A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street in the village of Campbellsport around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a pickup truck, driven by a...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness had...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in Waupaca County 1992 double homicide waives court time limit again
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 1992 Waupaca County double homicide case is moving forward after being put on hold earlier this month. Suspect Tony Haase appeared in court Monday with his newly-hired attorney, John Birdsall. After waiving the time limit for a preliminary hearing as he hired an attorney, Haase...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Fox11online.com
Highway 29/VV interchange now open
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
Fox11online.com
Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison captured
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police posting vehicles in school zones during first week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be some extra traffic on the roads and sidewalks Thursday morning as kids head back to school. Green Bay police say squad cars will be parked in school zones as a reminder to drivers that the speed limit is 15 mph when children are present. The police presence will extend through next week.
Fox11online.com
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case
APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
Comments / 0