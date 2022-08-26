Read full article on original website
Related
Court documents: Man found guilty on drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to prison time after he was accused of selling drugs that caused someone’s death. Back in August 2021, officials say Gene Hoover was arrested after a man died from using drugs he bought from Hoover. Police said they found the body of Christopher Saul in a […]
Man accused of ripping off employer of nearly $60K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released court documents have shed some light on the arrest of a Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges. The court document states that the boss of Kenneth Lee Enlow accused him of using a company credit card numerous times over the past year for unapproved purchases. The employer told […]
wamwamfm.com
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
14news.com
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Michael Mattox sentenced to 40 years in prison; family remembers victims
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It’s been two years since DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan were tragically killed at Deuces Wild Saloon in Olney, Illinois. On Monday, 61 year old Michael Mattox was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was charged with First Degree murder...
935thelloyd.com
Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend
Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr
On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
Amy Word to appear in court earlier than expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC board member and local restaurant owner Amy Word is due back in court Wednesday, weeks earlier than her next scheduled appearance. Word will appear before Judge Trockman at 9 a.m. for a review hearing. She was arrested last month as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 28th, 2022
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated domestic battery and on a 2014 Marion County failure to appear warrant on a prior case for aggravated domestic battery. Shane Wright of South Sycamore was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
Wabash County home explosion claims second victim
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life. Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy. The blast rocked a […]
spotonillinois.com
Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 3
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 3. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
wrul.com
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
wevv.com
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
Comments / 0