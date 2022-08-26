ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

Court documents: Man found guilty on drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to prison time after he was accused of selling drugs that caused someone’s death. Back in August 2021, officials say Gene Hoover was arrested after a man died from using drugs he bought from Hoover. Police said they found the body of Christopher Saul in a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man accused of ripping off employer of nearly $60K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released court documents have shed some light on the arrest of a Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges. The court document states that the boss of Kenneth Lee Enlow accused him of using a company credit card numerous times over the past year for unapproved purchases. The employer told […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon

Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
HENDERSON, KY
Michael Mattox sentenced to 40 years in prison; family remembers victims

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It’s been two years since DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan were tragically killed at Deuces Wild Saloon in Olney, Illinois. On Monday, 61 year old Michael Mattox was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was charged with First Degree murder...
OLNEY, IL
Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend

Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr

On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight

A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE, IL
Amy Word to appear in court earlier than expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC board member and local restaurant owner Amy Word is due back in court Wednesday, weeks earlier than her next scheduled appearance. Word will appear before Judge Trockman at 9 a.m. for a review hearing. She was arrested last month as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police Beat for Sunday, August 28th, 2022

A 32-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated domestic battery and on a 2014 Marion County failure to appear warrant on a prior case for aggravated domestic battery. Shane Wright of South Sycamore was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Wabash County home explosion claims second victim

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life. Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy. The blast rocked a […]
ALLENDALE, IL
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection

An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
ELDORADO, IL
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary

Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
EVANSVILLE, IN

