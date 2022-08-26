Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Velma Horst (1934-2022)
Velma Mae Horst, age 88, passed away at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, August 25, 2022. Velma was born January 25, 1934 in Archbold, the daughter of Eldon and Lydia (Stuckey) Rupp. Velma graduated in 1952 from Archbold High School. During her lifetime, Velma enjoyed volunteering with Mennonite Disaster...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon @ Bryan Volleyball
BRYAN – The Indians piled up 25 aces as they opened the NWOAL portion of their schedule with a win at Bryan. Hayley Meyer led Wauseon with eight aces on 25/27 serving to go along with a 23/27 hitting night and 12 kills. Wauseon d. Bryan 25-11, 25-15, 21-25,...
thevillagereporter.com
Melissa “Lisa” Sturgill (1966-2022)
Melissa R. “Lisa” Sturgill, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ms. Sturgill was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed at Plas-tec...
thevillagereporter.com
DeLane Smith (1940-2022)
DeLane Page Smith, age 82, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance. DeLane was a US Army veteran who served as medic at Fort Devins, Massachusetts. He was self-employed as a farmer for over 30 years and with his heavy equipment construction company D.W. Smith & Sons from the 70’s thru early 90’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Soccer
ARCHBOLD – Archbold scored two goals less than a minute apart in the second half to knock off their rivals from Wauseon 2-0. Leah McQuade struck first with 19:20 left in the match followed by an unassisted goal from Jenna Mahnke at the 18:07 mark. Wauseon (2-2, 0-2 NWOAL)...
thevillagereporter.com
Bean Creek Valley History Center Participates In Ohio Open Doors
Fayette, Ohio – Bean Creek Valley History Center will take part in Ohio Open Doors on September 16th. Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing Heritage Sept 16th from noon to 7pm as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 30th, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Archbold scored two goals a little over a minute apart in the second half to knock off their rivals from Wauseon 2-0. Leah... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years...
thevillagereporter.com
Roy Russell (1939-2022)
Roy E. Russell, 83 years of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Partners Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Roy was born April 14, 1939, in Goosecreek, Kentucky, the son of the late Edward Blackburn and Myrtle Irene (Phillips) Russell. He married Freeda A. Rachel on July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Levi Barnum (Stryker)
The male Athlete of the Week is Stryker football player Levi Barnum. The Stryker running back set a school record for rushing yards in a game with 347 on 18 carries and three touchdowns in Stryker’s season opening 46-0 win over North Adams (MI). PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Football Coach David Dominique Previews Season For Rotary
SEASON PREVIEW … Archbold coach David Dominque (right) is starting his 8th year as the team’s head coach coming off last year’s 12-1 season when the Streaks beat Wauseon, won the league title and made the play-offs. Archbold, along with Liberty Center, are picked to be the leading contenders in the NWOAL this fall. The program was arranged by Royal Short.
thevillagereporter.com
Kevin McDougall Leads Bryan Eagles Fundraising For Ability Center Assistance Dog Program
One of The Ability Center’s programs in Northwest Ohio is getting Assistance Dogs into schools and homes, and for Kevin McDougall it has been his niche. McDougall is an active member of the Bryan Eagles and has been the liaison for about 20 years for them in connection w...
thevillagereporter.com
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
September 6th NAMI Four County Meeting To Focus On Suicide
Suicide and what to do during a mental health crisis will be the topic discussed at the Tuesday, September 6th NAMI Four County meeting. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County United Way Holds Sixth Annual Glow Run
GLOW RUN … The Defiance College Volleyball team came out to the fair grounds to cheer on runners, and help mark the trail with large glow sticks. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS) Williams County United Way believes in advancing the common good through strategic foc... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 3 Preview
HEADED TO PAYDIRT … Evergreen receiver Riley Dunbar outruns the Montpelier defense on a 56-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter last week. This week, the Vikings take their perfect record on the road to face fellow unbeaten Ottawa Hills. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
thevillagereporter.com
Sarah’s Friends Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
Founded in 1991, Sarah’s Friends, is a non-profit in Williams County providing non-judgmental support for those harmed by crime. Operating with the mission to empower victims of domestic violence and abuse to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually, Sarah’s Friends delivers a continuum of care in a manner that promotes individual and family safety, autonomy, and dignity.
thevillagereporter.com
Pettisville @ Fayette Volleyball
FAYETTE – The Blackbirds upped their record to 4-0 with a straight set win at Fayette. Leah Beck spearheaded the Pettisville attack by going 24/24 serving (4 aces) and added 11 digs. Hannah Towns-Hall topped Fayette with a 17/22 hitting night and added 16 digs. Pettisville d. Fayette 25-12,...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Hears From Area Football Official
WHAT IT TAKES TO BE AN OFFICIAL … Friday Night Lights has held a special meaning for Derek Krueger (center) and his Rotarian brother Dexter (left) as they have worn the striped shirt of high school football officials together, including play-off games. Derek explained what it takes to become an official and qualify to officiate play-off and state championship games. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Soil & Water Conservation District Celebrate 75th Anniversary
CONSERVATION AWARD … John Q. Fry, a Williams County farmer who takes conservation practices very seriously, was given an award at the 75th Anniversary meeting of the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District. This award was for the 2022 Cooperator of the Year and was presented by SWCD s...
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio EPA Requests Comments About Proposed AquaBounty Permits
Ohio EPA will host a public meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, regarding applications for a wastewater discharge permit and a permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant for the AquaBounty aquaculture facility in Pioneer. The meeting will be held in the North Central Local High School varsity gymnasium, 400...
Comments / 0