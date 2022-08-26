Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Open Line ON DEMAND – Rachel Gray and Devin Lane of Cornerstone Coffee Shop
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, WROY/WRUL News Director Heather Rice sits down for a discussion with Rachel Gray, owner, and Devin Lane, chef, at Cornerstone Coffee Shop in Norris City. Built on a foundation of faith, Cornerstone was established in 2020. Learn more about their story by tuning in.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
Evansville livens up with colorful street rods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
14news.com
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week. Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. [Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s...
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
WTVW
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Forklift rolls over person and leaks gas near Highway 266
A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
14news.com
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials tell us Sue Murphy has died more than a week after her house exploded in Allendale. Her husband, Kevin, died shortly after it happened back on Aug. 19. Sue had been in the ICU at a Louisville burn center. [Man killed, woman flown to burn...
How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend
Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
wevv.com
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr
On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
14news.com
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop. Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door. Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”. They say several displays...
wrul.com
CWC Golf split rounds against Waltonville, Vandalia
The Carmi-White County boys and girls golf teams traveled to Mt. Vernon to take on Waltonville and Vandalia Monday afternoon. On the boys side, they fell in another close one to Waltonville, losing 180-185. Zack Roark shot a team best 44, Conner Newell and Maxon O’Daniel both shot 46s, Gabe Winkleman shot a 49, Gage Attebury shot a 50 and Travor Mason shot a 51.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
