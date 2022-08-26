ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE

(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
Evansville livens up with colorful street rods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week. Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. [Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s...
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials tell us Sue Murphy has died more than a week after her house exploded in Allendale. Her husband, Kevin, died shortly after it happened back on Aug. 19. Sue had been in the ICU at a Louisville burn center. [Man killed, woman flown to burn...
How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend

Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary

Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr

On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
CWC Golf split rounds against Waltonville, Vandalia

The Carmi-White County boys and girls golf teams traveled to Mt. Vernon to take on Waltonville and Vandalia Monday afternoon. On the boys side, they fell in another close one to Waltonville, losing 180-185. Zack Roark shot a team best 44, Conner Newell and Maxon O’Daniel both shot 46s, Gabe Winkleman shot a 49, Gage Attebury shot a 50 and Travor Mason shot a 51.
VANDALIA, IL

