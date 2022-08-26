‘Drive with Dolly’ to support the Imagination Library

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One way Tennesseans can support Dolly Parton and the mission of her Imagination Library is through purchasing a “Drive with Dolly” license plate.

The Dollywood Foundation is reminding drivers about Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plates since the state is requiring all drivers to get new plates as of January 2022.

Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales – more than $15 per plate – to support local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs in her home state. Each plate purchased fully funds one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“I’m so happy that my Tennessee license plate helps enroll children in the Imagination Library,” Parton said. “So, renew your plates and join me in inspiring a love of reading.”

The Imagination Library, launched in Parton’s home Sevier County in 1995, delivers free books to all enrolled children from birth to age 5. Since its inception, it has grown from a statewide program to an international literacy program, with branches in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.

Proceeds from the sale of a license plate will be distributed to the local program partners according to the county the plate was purchased in. The money distributed from license plates’ sales will go a long way to inspire children to fall in love with reading and help prepare them for success in school and life, according to The Dollywood Foundation.

In Tennessee, the program partners with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to cover half the cost of shipping the books to children in all 95 counties.

“As the statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Tennessee, we are grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness of the program and the love of reading it fosters in children,” said James Pond, GELF President. “Not only will this license plate serve as a reminder of the importance of reading with children from birth, but it will support county affiliates in fundraising their half of the cost of books to ensure every Tennessee child is able to receive this wonderful program.”

The Dolly Parton plates cost an additional $35 each and are available at local county clerks’ offices across the state. Of the total cost, local Imagination Library program partners will receive over $15 per plate. The remaining goes to the Tennessee Arts Commission and plate production costs for new plates. By purchasing the Dolly Parton Tennessee license plate, Tennessee residents can show their support and cover the cost of one child’s enrollment in the Imagination Library.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

For more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.